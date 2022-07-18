White Sox Minor League Update: July 17, 2022

One of the three Charlotte starters (yes, three Knights starters, and that’s including John Parke and Mike Wright Jr.) got the call in the finale, and, well, he’s still the best No. 6 we’ve got. Davis Martin had a by-definition mediocre start, two earned off six hits and two walks against five Ks over four inning. And any hope for a late comeback — one that did come, with three runs in the eighth and ninth by Charlotte — was skoshed by Brandon Finnegan coughing up four earned in getting just two outs.

On the offensive side, this was the Xavier Fernández game, as the No. 2 catcher in the system fell a triple short of the cycle in a 3-for-4 day, with both of Charlotte’s RBIs.

In Yasmani Grandal news, he and Fernández flipped positions between first base and catcher today; Grandal went 0-for-2 with three walks, plus a passed ball. Grandal was also 1-for-3 catching base-stealers.

Poll Who was today’s Knights MVP in their series finale loss? Xavier Fernández: 3-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, K, 2 LOB, CS

Kyle Kubat: IP, BB, 3 K

Zach Muckenhirn: 1 1⁄3 IP, BB, K

Poll Who was today’s Knights Cold Cat in their series finale loss? Mark Payton: 1-for-5, 4 K, LOB

Laz Rivera: 0-for-4, 2 K, 2 LOB, E

The Barons did not rise on Sunday for the finale of this Biscuits series, falling behind 6-0 before the coffee percolated and by 12-3 let’s just wrap this day up. As you might imagine, it was a dastardly day for all the pitchers, except for Theo Denlinger. Oh, and position player pitching, and he pitches often enough now that he is at least a two-way player on paper, JJ Muno (eight games to a 6.43 ERA, and while I’m too tired to look it up, we can see from this box score alone he’s outpitching Kaleb Roper).

With Oscar Colás off today, the show was focused on José Rodríguez and Yoelqui Céspedes, and they did not disappoint, with a combined 4-for-9 and a cycle, three RBIs, three runs. They were really good.

What is the deal with first baseman Alex Destino racking up 10 errors on the season already?

Poll Who was the MVP of today’s blowout loss to Montgomery? Theo Denlinger: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 K

Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB, K, 2 LOB

Poll Who was the Cold Cat in today’s blowout loss to Montgomery? Scott Blewett: 3 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, K, HR, LOSS

Fraser Ellard: 1 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 K

Kaleb Roper: 1 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 6 R/5 ER, 2 K, 2 HR

The good news? Winston-Salem led at one point in this game. And Chase Solesky threw a nice start, with five innings of one-run ball. But otherwise, it was a rough day. There was no relief in the pen for what were just two more innings in what became a rain-shortened, seven-inning game. And over those seven frames, the Dash mustered just three hits.

Let’s end happy: One of those hits came from Colson Montgomery, a homer, to extend his on-base streak to 50 — yes, 50 — games.

Poll Winston-Salem lost, too. Was there an MVP? Colson Montgomery: 1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, BB, E, 50-game on-base streak

Poll Who was the Cold Cat in Winston-Salem’s 6-2 loss in seven innings? Chase Plymell: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K, LOSS, BS

Alejandro Mateo: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K, HR

Tyler Osik: 0-for-3, K, 2 LOB

Finally, we have a very rough game for Kannapolis, where the pitchers couldn’t find the plate and the hitters couldn’t lay off of pitches. On the offensive end, things were offensive; sure, eight hits — but all singles, and 1-for-11 with RISP — and 13 strikeouts against three walks. From the mound, run prevention was on point, but eight walks over 10 innings is no bueno. Tyson Messer had one of those days, you know, when you enter in extras to see a runner already on second base, IBB your first batter, BB your second, and wild-pitch the winning run home.

Poll It was a heartbreaker for Kanny, but a loss nonetheless. Who was the MVP? Jared Kelley: 4 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, K

Jesus Valles: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K

