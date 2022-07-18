 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox select RHSP Jonathan Cannon in third round (No. 101 overall)

Another tall pitcher, this one bringing incredible control to the White Sox system

By Brett Ballantini
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Considered more a floor than ceiling prospect, Jonathan Cannon could nonetheless move quickly through the White Sox system.
Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

At No. 101 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked University of Georgia RHSP Jonathan Cannon.

Cannon is the No. 60 overall MLB prospect and was the top college pitcher left on the board after Day 1 of the draft (Baseball America had him as the second-best pitching prospect, and player, heading into Day 2). His fastball runs 92-96 mph and is has great, almost superhuman control. The MLB Network panel dubbed him simply, “a strike thrower.”

Cannon is regarded as more of a floor than ceiling sort of prospect, but given the first two pitcher selections the White Sox made, a return to earth makes some sense (as if getting the No. 60 talent at 101 isn’t still a nice coup). But along with the floor/ceiling assessment comes the notion that Cannon could move quickly through the White Sox system.

No word at press time over whether we now have a White Sox prospect Cannon controversy between Will Kincannon and Jonathan Cannon.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)
Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)
Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

