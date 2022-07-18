White Sox select RHSP Jonathan Cannon in third round (No. 101 overall)

At No. 101 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked University of Georgia RHSP Jonathan Cannon.

Cannon is the No. 60 overall MLB prospect and was the top college pitcher left on the board after Day 1 of the draft (Baseball America had him as the second-best pitching prospect, and player, heading into Day 2). His fastball runs 92-96 mph and is has great, almost superhuman control. The MLB Network panel dubbed him simply, “a strike thrower.”

Cannon is regarded as more of a floor than ceiling sort of prospect, but given the first two pitcher selections the White Sox made, a return to earth makes some sense (as if getting the No. 60 talent at 101 isn’t still a nice coup). But along with the floor/ceiling assessment comes the notion that Cannon could move quickly through the White Sox system.

White Sox landing Jonathan Cannon at pick 101 is big-time value. See him on the right day and he looks like a first-rounder. Big and athletic, life on the fastball into the mid-90s, feel to spin the slider and cutter, also a good changeup. Polished guy, should move fast. — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) July 18, 2022

Jonathan Cannon was No. 2 on our best available board entering the day. The #WhiteSox keep grabbing arms and this one is a five-pitch mix, great command, great delivery. Added a cutter this spring that scouts loved. Induces GBs and doesn't walk guys. High floor.#MLBDraft — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 18, 2022

No word at press time over whether we now have a White Sox prospect Cannon controversy between Will Kincannon and Jonathan Cannon.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)