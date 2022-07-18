 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox select SS Jordan Sprinkle in fourth round (No. 131 overall)

The first player pick is a defensive wizard at shortstop

By Adrian Serrano
Jordan Sprinkle is a glove-first shortstop who has shown signs that his bat is rounding into form.
With the No. 131 pick, the White Sox grabbed Jordan Sprinkle in the 2022 MLB draft, He was selected from UC-Santa Barbara.

Sprinkle is a defensive wizard whose bat struggled this past season, but shows some promise after previously reworking his swing.

Sprinkle comes in as MLB.com’s No. 140 prospect coming into this draft.

A bit undersized, Sprinkle is a guy that looks to project as a long-term prospect at the shortstop position. A bizarro version of the White Sox current All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, Sprinkle’s value comes primarily on the defensive side of the ball.

Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 60 | Arm: 55 | Field: 60 | Overall: 45

Regardless of whether his bat ever comes around to what he showed in 2021, being named named Co-Big West Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-American, Sprinkle’s defense, speed, and base stealing ability look to project him as a player to have a really good shot to carve out a spot on a big league roster in the future.

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)
Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)
Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)
Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS, (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

