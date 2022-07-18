White Sox select LHSP Tyler Schweitzer in fifth round (No. 161 overall)

At No. 161 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked Ball State lefthander Tyler Schweitzer.

Schweitzer is a typical White Sox pick, in that he’s a crafty lefthander, and that he’s from Indiana. Though, ranked just 210th by MLB Pipeline, there seems to be some upside:

Schweitzer continues a streak of Ball State pitchers being selected within the first five rounds of the draft, but on MLB Network Jim Callis noted how different he was, less power and more swing-and-miss craftiness: “He can really pitch.”

His fastball hits just 90 mph but he has (noticing a trend) high spin rates. He was the 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year.

Tyler Schweitzer, LHP, Ball State, White Sox 5th round pick pic.twitter.com/Go3IMoaXj6 — J (@NotAWhiteSuxFan) July 18, 2022

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)