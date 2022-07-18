 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox select RHRP Mark McLaughlin in seventh round (No. 221 overall)

With a laughably good strikeouts per nine, this righthander may be ready to move fast through the system

By Brett Ballantini
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
With almost 13 Ks per nine innings pitching for the a premier college program, you would excuse batters struggling to focus in on reliever Mark McLaughlin.
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

At No. 221 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked University of Tennessee righty reliever Mark McLaughlin.

MLB Network
(Top program in the country but no photo, what gives, MLB Network?)

While not possessing the velo, McLaughlin immediately reminds of Zack Burdi, as a high-profile reliever who could be ready to make fast moves through the system.

The fastball doesn’t overwhelm, but McLaughlin is doing something right, with 45 Ks in just 31 13 innings.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)
Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)
Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)
Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)
Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)
Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)
Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP (N/R on MLB Pipeline)

