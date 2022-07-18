White Sox select RHRP Mark McLaughlin in seventh round (No. 221 overall)

At No. 221 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked University of Tennessee righty reliever Mark McLaughlin.

While not possessing the velo, McLaughlin immediately reminds of Zack Burdi, as a high-profile reliever who could be ready to make fast moves through the system.

The fastball doesn’t overwhelm, but McLaughlin is doing something right, with 45 Ks in just 31 1⁄ 3 innings.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP (N/R on MLB Pipeline)