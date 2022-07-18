White Sox select Michael Turner in ninth round (No. 281 overall)

At No. 281 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked University of Arkansas catcher Michael Turner.

(Again, College World Series program but no photo, what gives, MLB Network?)

Turner is an older prospect, nearly 24, but brings a solid set of skills to the White Sox. If a modest lefty bat and good defense, receiving and arm sound a little bit like Reese McGuire, well, OK, points for you, no disagreement here.

Jim Callis on the MLB Network particularly lauded Turner for really stepping up his overall game in the Razorbacks’ summer run to the College World Series. With a general dearth of catching in the system, perhaps Turner can get himself onto the team radar sooner than later.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP (N/R on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B (N/R on MLB Pipeline)

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C (N/R on MLB Pipeline)