White Sox select 1B Tim Elko in 10th round (No. 311 overall)

Whoa, amber is the color of his energy.

With pick No. 311 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox come original, selecting 1B Tim Elko out of the University of Mississippi

Elko played through a torn ACL at Ole Miss in 2021 but was still able to produce big power numbers, and helped lead them to the school’s first CWS title in 2022.

Having played some 3B in his college career, Elko may have some more positional flexibility than advertised, but he certainly projects as a 1B/DH long term.

Coming off a 24 home run season, power is certainly the big draw with this pick, with a small nod to his leadership and off-field acumen with his work at Ole Miss.

Oh, and his mustache.

Certainly a hard guy not to root for.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP (N/R on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B (N/R on MLB Pipeline)

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C (N/R on MLB Pipeline)

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B (N/R on MLB Pipeline)