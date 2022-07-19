How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 92nd All-Star Game is live on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT, and as always we’ll have a gamethread to discuss it. Two White Sox, Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks, will help the American League try to extend its eight-game winning streak in the Midsummer Classic.

The game will feature Joe Davis, the new voice of FOX MLB, on the call at Dodger Stadium, broadcast on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. Joining Davis will be color man John Smoltz, with insiders Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci roaming the park to provide those delightful in-game interruptions from the dugout and elsewhere.

The pregame show, live at 6 p.m. CT on FOX, features White Sox legend Frank Thomas hamming it up with two of his contemporaries, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. Kevin Burkhardt will host, and attempt to keep some semblance of control over the proceedings.

During the pregame show, Tom Rinaldi sits down for an exclusive conversation with Aaron Judge, which will provide some New York Yankees content desperately missing from the daily baseball conversation.

Tune in for all the action, from pregame Yankees navel-gazing to the postgame analysis lasting deep into the night from the punchy paunches of Thomas and Ortiz, and provide your game commentary on our pages in the gamethread.