White Sox Minor League Update: July 18, 2022

This doesn’t seem quite fair, now, does it? Facing Dustin May in a rehab start? Well, it doesn’t really matter that the MLB star threw two scoreless with three Ks against the Complex Sox, because Manuel Veloz once again gave a start away. Yep, the Complex Sox could have been facing James Shields or Jaime Navarro and not won a game where their starter gave up seven runs (six earned) in two innings. Veloz has had a helluva Arizona start in 2022, with an ERA up to 9.00 now. Too little, too late, but the seven innings from the pen were ... scoreless.

Like their bullpen, the ACL Sox offense had some fight in this game, at least once May left the game. The bats rallied for five runs but did fall short. Alvaro Aguero hasn’t landed many hits, but once again those he connects for really count; today, a three-run shot that got his club on the board.

Poll The ACL Sox fell short on Monday, but who stood out as their MVP? Emerson Talavera: 3 IP, H, 4 K

Lane Ramsey: IP, 2 K

José Rodulfo: 3 IP, H, 2 K

Poll The ACL Sox fell short on Monday, and why was that? Name your Cold Cat. Manuel Veloz: 2 IP, 7 H, 7 R/6 ER, BB, 3 K, HR, LOSS

Layant Tapia: 0-for-4, SB, 3 K, LOB

The DSL Sox seem to be falling short in a succession of extra-inning contests these days, but four hits in however many or few innings is rarely a recipe for victory. It was a sort of ugly loss, at 0-for-2 stealing on the basepaths, and 10 LOB/0-for-11 RISP. C’mon, DSL, let’s get clutch. Like Aguero in Arizona, supernova Loidell Chapelli Jr. made his one hit count, connecting for a home run. Otherwise, it was the just-as-impeccably-named Cesar D’Oleo who stood out today in the D.R., with a LF assist at third base and a double.

Poll Who was the DSL MVP of today’s heartbreaking loss in extras? Cesar D’Oleo: 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2B, BB, K, 3 LOB, LF assist at 3B

Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI, 3 LOB

