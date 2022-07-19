White Sox select CF Jacob Burke in 11th round (No. 341 overall)

With pick No. 341 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added center fielder Jacob Burke from the University of Miami.

Burke is a 6´1´´, 208-pound outfielder and fourth-year junior. The center fielder transferred from Southeast Louisiana to Miami for his junior year, and he had a phenomenal one with the Hurricanes. The righthander slashed .347/.425/.599 for a 1.024 OPS, while mostly holding down center (with some time in the corners as well) for a top college program.

For his efforts, he was named the program’s Rookie of the Year.

The Rookie of the Year Award goes to Miami’s top newcomer. Congratulations to on winning the Rookie of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/uDe1Bb4zOo — Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 21, 2022

And hey, “Bayou Burke” is bringing a positively Gordon Beckham-esque head of hair back to the system!

"We feed off the crowd. It makes it so much more fun when there are people to play for in the stands and people behind your back." - @Jacobburke07



Bayou Burke joined @WesDurham & @Drewdle25 on @accnetwork this morning!



Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/oYg8c0WfH7 pic.twitter.com/olj6IT5so1 — Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 31, 2022

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF