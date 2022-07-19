 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox select CF Jacob Burke in 11th round (No. 341 overall)

The University of Miami’s Rookie of the Year brings impressive two-way play to one of the toughest spots on the diamond

By Brett Ballantini
COLLEGE BASEBALL: JUN 05 Coral Gables Regional - Miami vs. Ole Miss Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With pick No. 341 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added center fielder Jacob Burke from the University of Miami.

Burke is a 6´1´´, 208-pound outfielder and fourth-year junior. The center fielder transferred from Southeast Louisiana to Miami for his junior year, and he had a phenomenal one with the Hurricanes. The righthander slashed .347/.425/.599 for a 1.024 OPS, while mostly holding down center (with some time in the corners as well) for a top college program.

For his efforts, he was named the program’s Rookie of the Year.

And hey, “Bayou Burke” is bringing a positively Gordon Beckham-esque head of hair back to the system!

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)
Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)
Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)
Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)
Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)
Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)
Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP
Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B
Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C
10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B
11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

