Gamethread: 92nd All-Star Game, from Dodger Stadium

Hey, welcome to our All-Star Game discussion. Our two White Sox (yes, only two!) should figure prominently in the game, with Tim Anderson voted to start at shortstop, and Liam Hendriks added over the weekend to close things out of the bullpen.

Don’t know where to find the game? Our How to Watch post has you covered.

Enjoy this brief and rather lame slideshow of White Sox at the media day festivities on Monday:

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the NL squad, in front of his home crowd. On the AL side, it’s Tampa’s Shane McClanahan.

Jazz Chisholm and Mike Trout were Monday scratches from the game, replaced by Jeff McNeil (remember when we thought McNeil could be a White Sox offseason target for second base, snort) in the NL lineup, Byron Buxton in the AL lineup.

Here’s the batting order for both clubs:

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups! pic.twitter.com/egMU4ya4iA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2022

Gametime is 7 p.m. Central, although actual first pitch after all the pomp and circumstance presumably will be much later?