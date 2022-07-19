White Sox select RF/3B Brooks Baldwin in 12th round (No. 371 overall)

With pick No. 371 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added third baseman Brooks Baldwin from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Baldwin is a 6´2´´, 175-pound corner infielder and fourth-year senior. He was a four-year starter for the Seahawks, slashing .347/.406/.616 as a senior and .298/.348/.501 for his 180-game career. He also put up an .866 OPS this summer playing for the Cotuit Kettleeers in the Cape Cod League.

Baldwin was a 15th round pick of the San Francisco Giants last year, but opted not to sign. Revenge for Luis González, Yermín Mercedes, Carlos Rodón ... OK, no.

But Baldwin definitely brings versatility, as not only a switch-hitter but a player who’s seen action in college at every position but pitcher and catcher. Strangely, despite never playing a game at third base for the Seahawks and just 10 over two seasons in the Cape Cod League, Baldwin is listed as a third baseman in the MLB draft tracker and by the drafting party — usually an indication that’s how the drafting team sees the player.

3B Brooks Baldwin was the CAA Player of the Year after slashing .347/.406/.621 as a switch-hitter. Fun fact: he also caught for MacKenzie Gore in HS at Whiteville (N.C.) HS. #MLBDraft #WhiteSox — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 19, 2022

Brooks Baldwin continues to rack up hits (leading the league with 30). He tracked two sliders from Simon well and roped them both for extra bases (triple that was the hardest hit ball of the night and double) pic.twitter.com/e8XKm8Tg8w — Cape Cod Baseball Scouting | Daniel Garcia (@CapeScouting) July 7, 2022

Brooks Baldwin (2022 Eligible) @UNCWBaseball @CotuitKettleers was a 15th rounder by the Giants last July that didn't sign & returned to school this spring. He hit .347/.406/.616 on his way to winning CAA conference player of the year in 2022. #BACape22 pic.twitter.com/p0zX26ibwQ — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) June 25, 2022

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF