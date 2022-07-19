White Sox select RHSP Mason Adams in 13th round (No. 401 overall)

With pick No. 401 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed starting pitcher Mason Adams from Jacksonville University.

Adams is a 6´0´´, 200-pound fourth-year senior with an interesting pitching track record. As a starter for the Dolphins in both 2021 and 2022, he put up mediocre numbers 5.47 ERA, 1.349 WHIP, but sandwiched in-between those campaigns was a stellar 22 2⁄ 3 innings pitching summer ball for the Phipps Park Barracudas in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League in which he allowed just one earned run and whiffed 23 batters.

The redshirt junior became JU’s Friday night starter for the Dolphins, taking the mound 15 times and leading the Dolphins with 90 innings, 108 strikeouts and five wins (tie). He also hit 13 batters, tied for seventh-most in program history.

Mostly on promise, Adams was ranked No. 496 in the Baseball America Top 500 heading into the draft.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF

13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP