White Sox select LHP Shane Murphy in 14th round (No. 431 overall)

With pick No. 431 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added left-handed pitcher Shane Murphy from Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Murphy is a 6´5´´, 210-pound junior pitching for his hometown Coyotes, but couldn’t be more of a question mark overall, with very few appearances in juco (nine innings, 13 Ks, two walks) and just two games (one start) in summer league ball in 2022.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF

13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP

14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP