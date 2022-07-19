White Sox select RHP Billy Seidl in 15th round (No. 461 overall)

With pick No. 461 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed pitcher Billy Seidl from Duke University.

Seidl is a 6´0´´, 220-pound swingman, pitching in 33 games/13 starts over his two years in Durham. He did not put up blue-chip numbers, battling major command issues with a career 6.58 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Plus, there was no discernible improvement (in fact, taking a step back) in his second season with the Blue Devils.

Seidl’s pedigree is solid, as a Perfect Game Top 500 prospect coming out of high school in Massachusetts, and having a brother (Tommy) pitching for Harvard. But ever since Tommy John surgery, the righty has found his control lacking.

Billy Seidl worked around two singles in the first, but looked good striking out the side.



FB has good run and has been 91-93 T94 so far, locating inside well. Sweepy SL in 82-85 range has good late bite and CH in 85-86 has good tumble and command. pic.twitter.com/7VJRtNyDEc — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) March 20, 2022

The “stuff” seems to be there, with scouts signing off on three pro-ready pitches. Let’s see how the White Sox can mold him.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF

13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP

14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP

15th Round (No. 461 overall): Billy Seidl, RHP