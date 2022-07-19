White Sox select RHRP Tristan Stivors in 16th round (No. 491 overall)

With pick No. 491 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed closer Tristan Stivors from Texas State University.

Stivors is a 6´4´´, 220-pound closer, crushing the Sun Belt Conference competition with 18 saves in 32 games and a 2.21 ERA/1.082 WHIP, with 86 Ks in 61 innings. Those 18 saves led the nation in 2022. He features a classic closer mix of big heat and killer breaking ball.

Turning 24 in September, the White Sox might be eyeing Stivors as a pitcher who can move quickly through the system and perhaps make a contributions in its upper levels or on the South Side soon.

Tristan Stivors is the White Sox 16th round pick!! #WhiteSox #MLBDraft



- Primary SL over FB. Led D1 in saves (18). Both breaking balls register over 40% whiff rates (SL = 49%). FB in the low 90’s T97mph. Relief profile w/ projection! Love this pick https://t.co/fXIuFuDx8h — Chaz Crawford (@chaz_crawford4) July 19, 2022

Oh, and a closer, who led the nation in saves, starting a game this season? That stands out. Here are some details:

My mind is boggled that Tristan Stivors hasn’t been drafted yet. Dude was one of the best closers in the country this season. THEN starts in a win or go home game against one of the best teams in the country in Stanford and throws 7 innings of 1 run ball. DRAFT. THIS. MAN. — (@DatDudeAG) July 18, 2022

Stivors is a monster. This is a tasty pick.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF

13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP

14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP

15th Round (No. 461 overall): Billy Seidl, RHP

16th Round (No. 491 overall): Tristan Stivors, RHRP