White Sox select RHRP Tristan Stivors in 16th round (No. 491 overall)

With pick No. 491 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed closer Tristan Stivors from Texas State University.
Stivors is a 6´4´´, 220-pound closer, crushing the Sun Belt Conference competition with 18 saves in 32 games and a 2.21 ERA/1.082 WHIP, with 86 Ks in 61 innings. Those 18 saves led the nation in 2022. He features a classic closer mix of big heat and killer breaking ball.
Turning 24 in September, the White Sox might be eyeing Stivors as a pitcher who can move quickly through the system and perhaps make a contributions in its upper levels or on the South Side soon.
Nation's saves leader ➡ Windy City@tstivors_13 selected by the @whitesox in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB Draft!#EatEmUp #SlamMarcos #22MLBDraft #SunBeltBSB pic.twitter.com/0HH9CdLJkb— Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) July 19, 2022
Tristan Stivors is the White Sox 16th round pick!! #WhiteSox #MLBDraft— Chaz Crawford (@chaz_crawford4) July 19, 2022
- Primary SL over FB. Led D1 in saves (18). Both breaking balls register over 40% whiff rates (SL = 49%). FB in the low 90’s T97mph. Relief profile w/ projection! Love this pick https://t.co/fXIuFuDx8h
Oh, and a closer, who led the nation in saves, starting a game this season? That stands out. Here are some details:
My mind is boggled that Tristan Stivors hasn’t been drafted yet. Dude was one of the best closers in the country this season. THEN starts in a win or go home game against one of the best teams in the country in Stanford and throws 7 innings of 1 run ball. DRAFT. THIS. MAN.— (@DatDudeAG) July 18, 2022
Stivors is a monster. This is a tasty pick.
2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks
First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)
Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)
Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)
Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)
Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)
Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)
Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP
Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B
Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C
10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B
11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF
12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF
13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP
14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP
15th Round (No. 461 overall): Billy Seidl, RHP
16th Round (No. 491 overall): Tristan Stivors, RHRP
