White Sox select RHRP Tristan Stivors in 16th round (No. 491 overall)

Coming off of a stellar relief year for Texas State in which he led the nation in saves, this closer might move quickly in the system

By Brett Ballantini
Texas State University

With pick No. 491 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed closer Tristan Stivors from Texas State University.

Stivors is a 6´4´´, 220-pound closer, crushing the Sun Belt Conference competition with 18 saves in 32 games and a 2.21 ERA/1.082 WHIP, with 86 Ks in 61 innings. Those 18 saves led the nation in 2022. He features a classic closer mix of big heat and killer breaking ball.

Turning 24 in September, the White Sox might be eyeing Stivors as a pitcher who can move quickly through the system and perhaps make a contributions in its upper levels or on the South Side soon.

Oh, and a closer, who led the nation in saves, starting a game this season? That stands out. Here are some details:

Stivors is a monster. This is a tasty pick.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)
Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)
Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)
Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)
Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)
Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)
Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP
Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B
Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C
10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B
11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF
12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF
13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP
14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP
15th Round (No. 461 overall): Billy Seidl, RHP
16th Round (No. 491 overall): Tristan Stivors, RHRP

