White Sox select RHSP/SS Nick Altermatt in 17th round (No. 521 overall)

With pick No. 521 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed pitcher (and shortstop) Nick Altermatt from Minnesota State-Mankato.

Altermatt is a 6´0´´, 225-pound two-way player, and while it’s uncertain whether the White Sox will experiment with their new draftee taking on both tasks, it’s possible. (The latest experiment in two-way play was Adisyn Coffey from the 2020 draft class, but he has only pitched for the White Sox so far ... and the Altermatt draft pick was announced as “pitcher” while other players drafted this year have been identified as “two-way players.”)

On the mound in 2022, Altermatt went 10-1 in 11 starts with a 3.24 ERA. When not pitching, Altermatt spent two-thirds of his time at shortstop, the other third in left field, hitting .378/.444/.700 with a college career OPS of .950.

Congratulations to @MinnStBaseball P Nick Altermatt, selected by the White Sox! In his career with Minnesota St., he threw 116 and 1/3 innings, struck out 143, walked 28 and had a 2.40 ERA. He also hit .343 with 18 HR and 129 career RBIs. #D2Baseball https://t.co/oKj7C0RfTF — D2 Baseball (@divIIbaseball) July 19, 2022

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF

13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP

14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP

15th Round (No. 461 overall): Billy Seidl, RHP

16th Round (No. 491 overall): Tristan Stivors, RHRP

17th Round (No. 521 overall): Nick Altermatt, RHSP/SS