White Sox select 3B Bryce Willits in 18th round (No. 551 overall)

With pick No. 551 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added third baseman Bryce Willits from the University of California-Santa Barbara. Coupled with Jordan Sprinkle, the White Sox drafted the entire left side of the Gauchos infield.

Willits is a 6´2´´, 200-pound corner infielder. After struggling in his first year after both a transfer from St. Mary’s and a year off due to the pandemic, he came back with a very strong senior season for UCSB: .302/.410/.517. He was primarily a first baseman in 2021, but switched almost exclusively to third base in 2022. Willits may possess a decent combination of speed, quicks or sheer smart base-running, as he seems an opportunistic swiper (perfect in five tries in 2022, perfect in 23 during summer league play in 2019.

CAN’T STOP WILLITS‼️ HE HITS A TOWERING SHOT TO RIGHT FOR HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE GAME CHOS HAVE SCORED 6 UNANSWERED AND NOW LEAD BY 3



T8 | Gauchos 11 - Matadors 8#GoChos pic.twitter.com/uAA1fMVR16 — UCSB Baseball (@UCSB_Baseball) April 9, 2022

T7 | WILLITS HITS ONE OUTTA HERE!!!!!!



Gauchos 3 - Ducks 4#GoChos pic.twitter.com/a0FlkfkOMl — UCSB Baseball (@UCSB_Baseball) March 5, 2022

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF

13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP

14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP

15th Round (No. 461 overall): Billy Seidl, RHP

16th Round (No. 491 overall): Tristan Stivors, RHRP

17th Round (No. 521 overall): Nick Altermatt, RHSP/SS

18th Round (No. 551 overall): Bryce Willits, 3B