White Sox select 3B Drake Logan in 19th round (No. 581 overall)

With pick No. 581 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added third baseman Drake Logan from Shelton State CC in Alabama, who intended to transfer to the University of Alabama for 2023.

Logan is a 6´4´´, 205-pounder who crushed it from the right side of the plate in 2022, hitting .365 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight homers and 49 RBIs in 53 games. He may have some power still to tap in his bat as well, as he sprung up from 5´8´´to 6´4´´since his freshman year and looks like a small forward playing third base right now.

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF

13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP

14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP

15th Round (No. 461 overall): Billy Seidl, RHP

16th Round (No. 491 overall): Tristan Stivors, RHRP

17th Round (No. 521 overall): Nick Altermatt, RHSP/SS

18th Round (No. 551 overall): Bryce Willits, 3B

19th Round (No. 581 overall): Drake Logan, 3B