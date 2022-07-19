White Sox select RHRP Ethan Hammerberg in 20th round (No. 611 overall)

With the 611th overall and their final pick in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed relief pitcher Ethan Hammerberg from Ohio State University.

Hammerberg is not going to let anyone muscle him off of the block, at 6´5´´, 250 pounds. After seeing almost no action in the first two seasons of his career (nine games), he threw in 25 contests in 2022, to a 4.54 ERA and 1.150 WHIP. He followed that up this summer with an excellent Cape Cod League campaign in summer ball, pitching in nine games to a 2.57 ERA. Though his peripherals were weaker in his college season, he had more than five strikeouts per walk (49 Ks/nine walks). So there is some great promise there, with a bit more repeatable delivery and movement.

An inning from Ethan Hammerberg (rhp, @OhioStateBASE) who worked a scoreless ninth last ninth for his second save of the season. Each FB was 94 mph (2154-2170 spin). breaking ball at 77-80. 24 strikeouts to just 3 walks in 16.2 innings. pic.twitter.com/7bLs2zbkiI — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) March 23, 2022

Saw five teams over the weekend, but the top performance goes to @OhioStateBASE junior Ethan Hammerberg. 6'5"/250 righty worked quick & attacked hitters to go 6⬆️, 6⬇️, 6 Ks. My man @PatrickEbert44 told me to watch out for this dude, he wasn't wrong. Here's video of full outing. pic.twitter.com/5HK2z7IdiM — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) October 19, 2021

2022 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 26 overall): Noah Schultz, LHSP (ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 62 overall): Peyton Pallette, RHSP (ranked No. 43 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 101 overall): Jonathan Cannon, RHSP (ranked No. 60 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 131 overall): Jordan Sprinkle, SS (ranked No. 140 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 161 overall): Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP (ranked No. 210 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 191 overall): Eric Adler, RHRP (ranked No. 242 on MLB Pipeline)

Seventh Round (No. 221 overall): Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

Eighth Round (No. 251 overall): Mario Camilletti, 2B

Ninth Round (No. 281 overall): Michael Turner, C

10th Round (No. 311 overall): Tim Elko, 1B

11th Round (No. 341 overall): Jacob Burke, CF

12th Round (No. 371 overall): Brooks Baldwin, RF

13th Round (No. 401 overall): Mason Adams, RHSP

14th Round (No. 431 overall): Shane Murphy, LHP

15th Round (No. 461 overall): Billy Seidl, RHP

16th Round (No. 491 overall): Tristan Stivors, RHRP

17th Round (No. 521 overall): Nick Altermatt, RHSP/SS

18th Round (No. 551 overall): Bryce Willits, 3B

19th Round (No. 581 overall): Drake Logan, 3B

20th Round (No. 661 overall): Ethan Hammerberg, RHRP

In all, the White Sox picked 12 pitchers (nine righthanders, three southpaws), six infielders, and just one outfielder and one catcher.

Among the trends? Big pitchers (four are 6´4´´or taller), emphasis on spin possibly even over velocity, and college experience. An amazing 95% (19 of 20) players selected were collegians, with first round choice Noah Schultz the lone prep.