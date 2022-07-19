 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: All-Star Game Edition

The American League wins for the ninth year in a row!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
@AriJordan_

Welcome to the All-Star Game! This isn’t our normal coverage, and perhaps you’ll find a few new people who are funny or smart and worth a follow.

Tonight, we have two White Sox players who have made it to Los Angeles — Tim Anderson gets the start, and Liam Hendriks might just make it in, too ... hopefully with a mic on again, so the FCC can panic a little.

Let’s dive into what the Tweet Machine is saying!

Obviously, we start with announcing the teams.

Old friend alert!

Wait, what’s that coming from the sky?

MLB recognized Jackie Robinson in a special pregame ceremony.

Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow, just celebrated her 100th birthday.

OK! Game time. And, uh, Shane McClanahan is not off to a great start in the bottom of the first.

But Tim Anderson did something great!

Back to McClanahan. National League 2, American League 0

For whatever reason, Alek Manoah is mic’d up as he pitches.

Yet another Mets player gets plunked.

A lot of people loved Manoah’s time on the mound — and the trash-talk.

White Sox fans are bitter? What?

It’s a tie ball game, folks!

Ope and Byron Buxton put the AL ahead.

TA gets a hit!

And looks great doing it.

Albert Pujols enters the game in the bottom of the fourth to a standing ovation from the crowd, and a history lesson from the broadcast.

David Ortiz had a segment that was not well received by many. Miguel Cabrera was in to pinch-hit, but his at-bat was ignored in favor of Papi.

But others loved it!

Father Zo is asking a very important question.

There was a very empowering Stand Up To Cancer moment.

And my friend Emily was honored — she’s currently kicking cancer’s ass.

Nestor Cortes is mic’d up now and doesn’t seem as into it.

Oh, I like this idea.

Jose Trevino charmed many during his conversation with the booth.

Then there was this weird moment.

Here is Bob with an actual update.

Friends, our dreams came true! Get that bleep button ready!

He’s just out there having fun.

Scheduled update.

What do we want?

For the ninth consecutive year, the AL pulls off the win, with Emmanuel Clase striking out the side.

Giancarlo Stanton wins MVP.

Tyrone said it best, this has been a fun game, and perhaps a nice distraction.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...