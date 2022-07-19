Bird App Recap: All-Star Game Edition

Welcome to the All-Star Game! This isn’t our normal coverage, and perhaps you’ll find a few new people who are funny or smart and worth a follow.

Tonight, we have two White Sox players who have made it to Los Angeles — Tim Anderson gets the start, and Liam Hendriks might just make it in, too ... hopefully with a mic on again, so the FCC can panic a little.

Let’s dive into what the Tweet Machine is saying!

I would LOVE to see the American League beat the National League.



Extra special luck to Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks! — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) July 20, 2022

Obviously, we start with announcing the teams.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups! pic.twitter.com/egMU4ya4iA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2022

The part of the All-Star game where they announce all the players onto the field one-by-one is amongst my favorite ceremonies in all of sports. — Ed Hand (@EdwardHand8) July 19, 2022

Old friend alert!

Carlos Rodón laughing while being booed is gonna be my eternal energy going forward — janice (all star edition) (@scuriiosa) July 19, 2022

Wait, what’s that coming from the sky?

“OOOO NOOO, DYLAN CEASE HAS PARACHUTED INTO THE STADIUM AND HE IS THROWING FRISBEE DISC AT THE COACHING STAFF AND THE AMERICAN LEAGUE STARTING PITCHERS!!!” — Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) July 20, 2022

MLB recognized Jackie Robinson in a special pregame ceremony.

RIP Jackie Robinson you would’ve hated Rob Manfred — Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) July 20, 2022

Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow, just celebrated her 100th birthday.

OK! Game time. And, uh, Shane McClanahan is not off to a great start in the bottom of the first.

You know who wouldn’t give up a run? Dylan Cease. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 20, 2022

But Tim Anderson did something great!

A ✨ sparkling ✨ double play! pic.twitter.com/54DkSlJpC9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 20, 2022

Back to McClanahan. National League 2, American League 0

Shane's start

Lead off double by Acuna

RBI single by Mookie

Machado GIDP

Goldy solo

Trea Turner single

Strikes out WILLSON Contreras (Lol) — Future President (@GusSolano44) July 20, 2022

I knew Dusty would rue McClanahan. — Eephus Tosser (@EephusTosser) July 20, 2022

For whatever reason, Alek Manoah is mic’d up as he pitches.

*John Smoltz interviewing an All Star pitcher while he’s actively pitching*



You love pitchin don’t ya? — Charles Mockler (@charlesmockler) July 20, 2022

Yet another Mets player gets plunked.

Jeff McNeil got hit by a pitch in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/X0SjhHQQ0E — SNY (@SNYtv) July 20, 2022

A lot of people loved Manoah’s time on the mound — and the trash-talk.

*goes to buy an Alek Manoah jersey* — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) July 20, 2022

White Sox fans are bitter? What?

When does Dylan Cease get mic’d up during this game? — Sam Mendelson (@sam_mendelson) July 20, 2022

It’s a tie ball game, folks!

Nobody absolutely murders a baseball quite like Giancarlo Stanton — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) July 20, 2022

Ope and Byron Buxton put the AL ahead.

Every AL batter that hurts the Sox contributed to this 3-run inning. — Joe F. The Sox (@dailycupofjoe14) July 20, 2022

TA gets a hit!

At-bat ➡️ base hit pic.twitter.com/BEyQn1sCSx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 20, 2022

And looks great doing it.

Everybody looks sharp in these AL uniforms, but as usual Tim Anderson looks the sharpest. — Brittney Bush Bollay (@BrittneyBush) July 20, 2022

Albert Pujols enters the game in the bottom of the fourth to a standing ovation from the crowd, and a history lesson from the broadcast.

getting older doesn’t really bother me. I embrace it. plus, I wear the grays well



but being reminded that Albert Pujols won NL RoY in 2001 (the year I graduated HS) hurts my brain — Tim Ryder (@TimothyRRyder) July 20, 2022

David Ortiz had a segment that was not well received by many. Miguel Cabrera was in to pinch-hit, but his at-bat was ignored in favor of Papi.

MLB honors Miguel Cabrera with a nod to the all-star game but yet they don’t show his at bat? #MLB #AllStarGame — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) July 20, 2022

Papi can't help stomp on a Tigers' moment. — Bless You Boys (@blessyouboys) July 20, 2022

But others loved it!

BIG PAPI INTERVIEWS IN EVERY INNING LET’S DO THIS — Hand In Glove ⚾️ ️‍ (@GloveCast) July 20, 2022

Father Zo is asking a very important question.

What do you guys think the other Sox players are doing right now?



Lynn - on beer 17

Cease - listening to some tasty licks on the Frolf course

Burger - playing tennis (his IG has a lot of videos)

Robert - in all seriousness I just hope he’s ok



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/EBFITsgS8o — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) July 20, 2022

There was a very empowering Stand Up To Cancer moment.

Martin Pérez’s Stand Up 2 Cancer salute is for Tony Beasley. More thanks for Beasley winning his battle than somebody still battling it. Beasley has made quite an impression on Martín. No better people person in game than Beasley, who battled cancer in 2016 — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 20, 2022

Most people don't know, but my dad had surgery today to remove cancer that they found that the beginning of the season.

Tonight, Manny honored him during the All-Star game. #AllStarGame #mannymachado #waynekirby pic.twitter.com/eT7pUactWT — Caylee Kirby (@caylee_kirby) July 20, 2022

And my friend Emily was honored — she’s currently kicking cancer’s ass.

This makes me cry every freaking time.#StandUpToCancer pic.twitter.com/SONUyaCJDF — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) July 20, 2022

Nestor Cortes is mic’d up now and doesn’t seem as into it.

Nestor is like listen, i have to focus a lot more than Manoah so pls don't talk to me — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) July 20, 2022

Oh, I like this idea.

With the battery mic’d for an inning, I have a great bad idea for the #MLB All-Star Game: have the catcher tell the batter what’s coming for an inning and see what happens. — David Brown: Baseball Demonstrator (@AnswerDave) July 20, 2022

Jose Trevino charmed many during his conversation with the booth.

They couldn't have mic'd up anyone better than @HipHipJose5. That was a great conversation. — (((EugeneFreedman))) (@EugeneFreedman) July 20, 2022

"I can't believe I'm an All-Star, man. This is unreal."



This mic'd up at bat with Jose Trevino was great.



@MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/GzkRiCeger — (@sportingnews) July 20, 2022

Then there was this weird moment.

*MLB All-Star Production Meeting*

Producer: We need something to keep people engaged later in the broadcast.

Tom Rinaldi: I have a new podcast about the only MLB player to be killed mid-season!!

Prod: goddammit Tom...fine.#MLBAllStarGame2022 — Rob J. (@Rob_in_indie) July 20, 2022

Here is Bob with an actual update.

The National League still looking for their first hit since the 1st inning, with AL leading 3-2 entering the 8th. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 20, 2022

Friends, our dreams came true! Get that bleep button ready!

OMG THEY HAVE LIAM HENDRIKS ON A MIC.



YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!! — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) July 20, 2022

If Liam Hendriks doesn’t swear at least once, this whole thing was for nothing — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) July 20, 2022

Every year https://t.co/TC5LSivhmg — Arina and the Baseball Diamonds (@AriJordan_) July 20, 2022

He’s just out there having fun.

Scheduled update.

And we go to the bottom of the ninth, AL still leads 3-2 #AllStarGame — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) July 20, 2022

What do we want?

hit some balls and score (1) run national league. we want a home run derby off — nerdy lover team pretty b*tches™ (@nerdyDodger) July 20, 2022

For the ninth consecutive year, the AL pulls off the win, with Emmanuel Clase striking out the side.

Death, taxes, the national league sucking at baseball — eric (@wordandvoided) July 20, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton wins MVP.

First All-Star game as a Yankee, Giancarlo Stanton wins MVP. What a ride for him. In his hometown. Cool story. — Max Greenfield (@GreenfieldMax18) July 20, 2022

Tyrone said it best, this has been a fun game, and perhaps a nice distraction.