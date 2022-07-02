South Side Eleanor Rigby

Ah, look at all the injured White Sox
Tony La Russa
Fills out the lineup inside of his office pregame
Everyone’s lame
Goes to the dugout
Wearing the face that the fans have all come to despise
Here ’til he dies
All the aching players
They played hard and they fell
All the shredded hamstrings
Please come off the IL
Rick Hahn the GM
Trades for a player that nobody wants anymore
Negative WAR
Look at him fuming
Hears the fans criticize him, and boy it makes him mad
Druthers weren’t had
All the hurting players
They rest to no avail
All the ruptured muscles
The training staff has failed
Ah, look at all the injured White Sox
Ah, look at all the injured White Sox
Jerry the owner
Interferes in what should have been the team’s pennant chase
Take second place
Tony La Russa
Hands in the lineup and everyone thinks it’s a turd
Leury hits third
All the hobbled players (Ah, look at all the injured White Sox)
The list goes on and on
All the shattered dreams (Ah, look at all the injured White Sox)
At least Keuchel is gone
