South Side Eleanor Rigby

Ah, look at all the injured White Sox

Ah, look at all the injured White Sox

Tony La Russa

Fills out the lineup inside of his office pregame

Everyone’s lame

Goes to the dugout

Wearing the face that the fans have all come to despise

Here ’til he dies

All the aching players

They played hard and they fell

All the shredded hamstrings

Please come off the IL

Rick Hahn the GM

Trades for a player that nobody wants anymore

Negative WAR

Look at him fuming

Hears the fans criticize him, and boy it makes him mad

Druthers weren’t had

All the hurting players

They rest to no avail

All the ruptured muscles

The training staff has failed

Ah, look at all the injured White Sox

Ah, look at all the injured White Sox

Jerry the owner

Interferes in what should have been the team’s pennant chase

Take second place

Tony La Russa

Hands in the lineup and everyone thinks it’s a turd

Leury hits third

All the hobbled players (Ah, look at all the injured White Sox)

The list goes on and on

All the shattered dreams (Ah, look at all the injured White Sox)

At least Keuchel is gone