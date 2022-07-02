Bird App Recap: Bad defense HELPS the Sox?

But did you see his at-bats?

Tony starting Leury for the 40th game in a row https://t.co/YgDUlbKjcZ pic.twitter.com/RZA3hgyPUQ — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) July 1, 2022

Can it be that easy?

If Rick Hahn took away Gavin Sheets and Leury, would Tony resign? — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) July 1, 2022

South Side Sox and SB Nation do not condone animal abuse of any kind.

Luke and Minnie watching the White Sox vs Giants. pic.twitter.com/NP5jtNr59Q — Double Down (@SoxGarden) July 2, 2022

Seems unlikely, but this is the 2022 White Sox we’re talking about

Is Lance Lynn not good now too? — Yoan MonGODa (@YoanMonGoda) July 2, 2022

Lance gets out of it with no runs, but certainly not without any casualties.

That inning was so fucking long I was already dozing off on the couch. — DesastrePersonal10 (@LaloCWS16) July 2, 2022

Gonna have to take your word for it, but I am inclined to agree.

This umps zone is tighter than my clenched butt cheeks — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) July 2, 2022

Wait, are you allowed to score with the bases loaded?

The #SFGiants lead MLB with 75 RBI with the bases loaded...which astonishes me considering their past 3 opportunities they've scored zero runs. — Marko Ukalovic (@MarkoUkalovic) July 2, 2022

BUT DID YOU SEE HIS AT-BATS?!

I do not wish to see Leury Garcia on my television. — Ian (@Ian_D23) July 2, 2022

The Detroit Tigers have a historically bad offense and Leury Garcia would be the worst hitter on the Detroit Tigers.



The #WhiteSox are trying to contend and have already given Garcia 193 plate appearances. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 2, 2022

Disgusting, indeed.

The Sox have had a mysterious amount of injuries ...

The umps are trying to hurt our players — Happy Man (@mymankatzslab) July 2, 2022

I will not be accepting any questions at this time.

Joc Pederson looks like Cabbage Patch Kid come to life. — White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) July 2, 2022

Never. Any. Doubt.

La Russa after that base hit by Leury just now pic.twitter.com/D49kAr6CgK — Ramón (@SouthSider_79) July 2, 2022

Counterpoint, Tony has got ‘em right where he wants ’em.

Watching a manager be proactive with their pitching staff is a truly jarring experience. — Rob Mackowiak (@OwiakBob) July 2, 2022

Hard to argue.

Tim Anderson beating Bryce Harper in the DQ meal matchup is the only highlight of the 2022 White Sox — CSR WHITE SOX (@csrwhitesox) July 2, 2022

Just gonna leave this here.

Furries — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) July 1, 2022

Not sure which is sexier, the outing, or the man.

What a sexy outing from Lance Lynn — Mark Buehrle’s Hat (35-39) (@SouthsideSacred) July 2, 2022

Scoring runs is hard.

Sox? Giants? Both? Just one of those nights.

Can we possibly score a run? Now that the”immortal” Lance Lynn is out of the game? — Curley (@cadadj) July 2, 2022

Poor Canadians picked a terrible matchup if they were looking to see home runs.

Sitting next to a couple from Vancouver and we’ve been talking a lot. They wanna see a homer (or at least like some runs?) so @SFGiants pls give our Canadian friends some offense thx #SFGiants — J⚾️ANNA (@jojoleti) July 2, 2022

Certainly will help the Sox chances, but let’s see if we can require one from each league to be from Chicago, just to be safe?

Jerry Reinsdorf reportedly wants the playoffs expanded to include three more teams from each league. #WhiteSox — White Sox News Bot (@SoxNewsBot5000) July 2, 2022

Pinch-running specialist, Burger “the Jet” Rodriguez.

“Oh they’re going to sub for Vaughn. Good idea for a speedy runner in scoring position.”



*Jake Burger comes in* pic.twitter.com/ZkGnooLcMX — colleen (@colleensullivan) July 2, 2022

jake michael “the burner” burger — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 2, 2022

Even Tony seemed surprised Tanner Banks actually pulled that off.

THIS ASSHOLE JUST EARNED HIMSELF ANOTHER HIGH LEVERAGE INNING MAN IM SICK — gd (@YerminChevrolet) July 2, 2022

Never. A. Doubt.

Have you seen his at bats? #WhiteSox up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/tDzl5uYbZb — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 2, 2022

No lies detected https://t.co/5J0Lhsna6C — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) July 2, 2022

On the other hand:

When you realizing he’s going to start every game till the end of the season now. pic.twitter.com/6ctvBYkA4V — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) July 2, 2022

When the chips are down, leave it up to Rick Hahn’s acquisitions to get it done.

Let’s do it again tomorrow.