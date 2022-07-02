Gamethread: White Sox at Giants

Happy Saturday, White Sox fans, and happy interleague holiday weekend! My sincerest holiday wish for you and yours is a White Sox win, which would take this series against a Giants team that’s better than ours.

Last night’s opener win gave our will-they-won’t-they postseason dreams a one-way ticket out of gutterland, and a win today puts us a little closer to .500. I know, I know, that’s a low bar, but let mama have some nice baseball times today, please.

Dylan Cease (2.56 ERA) is going for his seventh season win today for the Good Guys. Ceasey boy has 121 strikeouts this season, third-best in the majors, and I have a feeling we’ll see some heavy heat this afternoon. Here’s your lineups:

Logan Webb (7-2, 3.04 ERA, 81 SO) is tossing for the Giants.

I admit that I fell asleep during the end of last night’s nail-biter, so I’m pretty happy that the game starts at 3:05 p.m. CST instead. Catch it on NBC Sports Chicago, or ESPN 1000 if you’re enjoying the weather without a TV nearby.