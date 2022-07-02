 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Giants 3

Two wins in a row? That’s called a streak, my friends.

By Jacki Krestel
As the Chicago White Sox try to put together a couple of wins in San Francisco, White Sox fans are starting their holiday weekends by asking each other the tough questions:

Things started a little rocky for the American League Pitcher of the Month for June.

What’s that? You ate an entire wheel of cheese?

The White Sox were able to break through for a few runs when Joc Pederson severely misjudged a double off the bat of Gavin Sheets.

Although, Sheets was later thrown out trying to take home on a swinging bunt.

After his shaky first inning, Dylan Cease fought through some apparent discomfort and gutted out a chance at the win.

Our own Super Joe Resis won Sox Math!

The Giants defense was so bad that it even made Leury García look impressive.

Tanner Banks had two innings of perfect relief.

Joe Kelly? Not so clean. After two quick outs, he struggled to get the third, allowing a run to score on a double and two walks.

Things got a little dicey in the ninth inning.

In the end, the Good Guys prevailed.

