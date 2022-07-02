Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Giants 3

As the Chicago White Sox try to put together a couple of wins in San Francisco, White Sox fans are starting their holiday weekends by asking each other the tough questions:

The Whitesox sign Ohtani….but Leury starts every game. Yes or no? — ‘22 MVPs LaVine/Luis Robert (@GetFoul_ItWill) July 2, 2022

Things started a little rocky for the American League Pitcher of the Month for June.

Dylan, babe, can we not right now? — Laura (@lakemiwsox) July 2, 2022

Take Cease’s award away LMAO — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 2, 2022

What’s that? You ate an entire wheel of cheese?

That’s just an impressive shot I’m not even mad — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) July 2, 2022

The White Sox were able to break through for a few runs when Joc Pederson severely misjudged a double off the bat of Gavin Sheets.

Shavin Geets — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) July 2, 2022

With the way Joc played that ball, I'm even more shocked we haven't acquired him yet. — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) July 2, 2022

Joc Pederson would’ve fit in perfectly with the #WhiteSox. My goodness, man. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) July 2, 2022

Although, Sheets was later thrown out trying to take home on a swinging bunt.

Gavin giveth. Gavin taketh away. — Sammy Establishment Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) July 2, 2022

After his shaky first inning, Dylan Cease fought through some apparent discomfort and gutted out a chance at the win.

Some big boy pitching by Dylan Cease to pitch out of that jam without a run scoring and to keep it 3-1 Sox headed to the fifth! — Nello (@LilNello) July 2, 2022

As great as he's been this year, Dylan Cease is going to be scary once he gains full level command on his changeup. He really be out here eating dudes alive w/only two pitches as a starter. — Gave (@WhatGaveSaid) July 2, 2022

Our own Super Joe Resis won Sox Math!

Still got it https://t.co/e7Pwap53q8 — Joe Resis (@JResis) July 2, 2022

The Giants defense was so bad that it even made Leury García look impressive.

TLR looking at Leury after the Giants commit an error on the double play:#CWSvsSF pic.twitter.com/7MutJF0VsF — Mr. M (@Postbro1) July 2, 2022

I swear Leury’s got that TLR Devil Magic running through him bc that should’ve been a GIDP — Ramón (@SouthSider_79) July 2, 2022

Hey, if Leury Garcia is the Giant's kryptonite, just let it happen — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) July 2, 2022

Tanner Banks had two innings of perfect relief.

Is Tanner Banks back? — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) July 2, 2022

I think we all predicted that Tanner banks would be our 3rd most reliable reliever in July — Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) July 2, 2022

I apologize for my previous Tanner Banks slander — WSux Ammar (Fire Tony) (@LaPantera73) July 2, 2022

Joe Kelly? Not so clean. After two quick outs, he struggled to get the third, allowing a run to score on a double and two walks.

I’d like for Joe Kelly to be gooder, please kthxbye — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 2, 2022

Things got a little dicey in the ninth inning.

I've missed getting mad with you all as we choke games away — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (@satavvibes) July 2, 2022

If the White Sox win this game I will drink a beer — Matt Stocaí Bána (@OHeirican_Dream) July 2, 2022

In the end, the Good Guys prevailed.

Love playing every game to get a win, but we’re gonna need Giolito to throw a CG shutout tomorrow. — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) July 2, 2022