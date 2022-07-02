White Sox Minor League Update: July 2, 2022

Another day, another bullpen game for the Charlotte Knights — although this one actually went well, and the offense came alive in the seventh inning to get the win. Parker Markel (9.82 ERA) and Steven Moyers were the two bullpeners to allow a run. Zach Muckenhirn continues to have a really good Triple-A campaign, with a 1-2-3 inning. Bennett Sousa came in for the save and locked it down for the Knights, throwing the ninth and striking out all three batters.

First off on offense, Micker Adolfo stole a base, his second of the year. Joking aside and much more important, Eloy Jiménez went 2-for-4 and played left field, so maybe he will be back in MLB next week.

Mark Payton had a more productive offensive day, though, with his 11th home run of the year. The clout came in the fifth, as the first Charlotte run of the day.

.@MarkPayton2 with his 11th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/DFibZlUeb6 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 3, 2022

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Mark Payton: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Mark Payton: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Parker Markel: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 Error

Ryder Jones: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Parker Markel: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 Error (0 votes)

0% Ryder Jones: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

José Rodríguez actually gets an extra-base hit, as he continues to improve his batting average in the Barons 7-3 win. It has climbed all the way up to .268, but the .655 OPS is just not where it should be for a top prospect. Sure, José’s three stolen bases make his singles look a bit better, but just hit a double, man. Rodríguez came in to 2022 with a lot of expectations and has not met them, but maybe these past couple weeks of singles finally leads to some power. In other news, Raudy Read actually had the best day in the lineup. He hit his 10th Double-A homer and added three hits on top of that, pushing his average better than .300 with four hits.

Sean Burke was on the bump to start the game, and had been pitching decently through three innings. He got burned in the fourth with two runs allowed in as many outs, and did not make it out of the inning. As a high mark though, Burke did strike out six. The bullpen, to the tune of Sammy Peralta and Theo Denlinger, was much better; over the last 5 1⁄ 3 innings, they did not allow a hit, let alone a run.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 3 SB

Raudy Read: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

Sammy Peralta: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K vote view results 0% José Rodríguez: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 3 SB (0 votes)

0% Raudy Read: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Sammy Peralta: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Sean Burke: 3 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Luis Curbelo: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Sean Burke: 3 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 6 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Winston-Salem was washed out, doubleheader tomorrow.

Public gates will open at 11:30am

The first game is a 9inning game; the second game will start 30-40 mins after the first game’s final out, and will be a 7 inning game.

If you had tickets to tonight’s game take your ticket to The All American Steakhouse for 10% off your check pic.twitter.com/8H4GPzbpzU — Aberdeen IronBirds (@IronBirds) July 3, 2022

Jared Kelley did not have his command today, and it burned him and the Cannon Ballers in a three-run second inning. That was all the scoring the Wood Ducks needed to win. Kelley lasted four innings, and walked four batters over that time. He is coming off a much better June, truly the best month of his short career, but command was still an issue. It just actually got to him today, but the offense should have been better — one run with just three hits is not good enough. Angel Acevedo was the only pitcher to not allow a run, he went the final two innings of the game with three strikeouts.

The three hits came from James Beard, Wilfred Veras, and Andy Atwood. All three stole a base, too, which at least made the game a little more exciting. Beard’s stolen base was his 24th of the season. He has really struggled this year, with a measly .177 batting average, but that elite speed is still popping up the few times he gets on base.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Angel Acevedo: 2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K

James Beard: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB vote view results 0% Angel Acevedo: 2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% James Beard: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Colby Smelley: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Caberea Weaver: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K

Jared Kelley: 4 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Colby Smelley: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Jared Kelley: 4 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The ACL Sox got perfect-gamed, probably not a real phrase or the correct term, but it happened: 27 up and 27 down in the lineup, and the pitching was equally bad. The first four pitchers allowed at least one run, with Jose Jimenez and Axel Acevedo allowing five runs apiece. Carlos Hinestroza and Jake Suddreth were the only good things from this game, because, you know, the lineup never reached base. They both had shutout innings. The better question is, is a combined perfect game or no-hitter still a real perfect game or no-hitter?

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Carlos Hinestroza: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Jake Suddreth: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Carlos Hinestroza: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Jake Suddreth: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? The hitters: 0-for-27, 0 BB, 13 K

The pitchers: 9 IP, 12 ER (13 R), 16 H, 5 BB, 6 K vote view results 0% The hitters: 0-for-27, 0 BB, 13 K (0 votes)

0% The pitchers: 9 IP, 12 ER (13 R), 16 H, 5 BB, 6 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A much better performance for this White Sox rookie team leads to a 7-0 victory. Loidel Chapellí Jr. led the way for the lineup with three hits before he was lifted from the game. He has his average up to .423 on the season. He also hit one of the three homers for the DSL Sox, his third of the season. Leandro Alsinois and Carlos Jimenez had the other two, and they were the first homers of the year for both of them.

Overall, the pitching was better, after all, shutouts are tough to beat even without the three homers from the lineup. They just did not get on base enough to really blow out this DSL Cleveland team. Ronny Robles started and set the tone; he went the first three innings, but the latter half of the game was when the pitching really got good. Ricardo Brizuela, who got the win, struck out seven over his three innings. Gabriel Rodriguez took over for the last two innings and kept the shutout show going.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Ricardo Brizuela: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 7 K

Loidell Chapellí Jr.: 3-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Ricardo Brizuela: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 7 K (0 votes)

0% Loidell Chapellí Jr.: 3-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now