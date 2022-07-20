Today in White Sox History: July 20

1957

Dick Donovan one-hit the Red Sox at Comiskey Park and won, 4-0. Ted Williams got Boston’s only hit, on a single in the fourth inning. It was Donovan’s second one-hitter in two months; on May 25, he threw a one-hitter in Cleveland, winning by the same score of 4-0.

In this game, Jim Landis led off the White Sox half of the first with a triple, and scored what would become the deciding run; he finished with two hits in the game. Earl Torgeson joined him with two, one of them a homer.

Donovan would finish with an 84 game score.

1973

Wilbur Wood started both regularly-scheduled games in New York. He became the first pitcher to do this since Cincinnati’s Fred Toney in 1918.

Unfortunately, Wood got knocked around twice, losing both decisions, 12-2 and 7-0. Earlier in the season, Wood started a suspended game and regularly-scheduled game in Chicago, beating Cleveland twice.

2008

Future Hall-of-Famer Jim Thome collected his 2,000th hit, as he doubled in the seventh inning at U.S. Cellular Field. The hit came off of Kansas City’s Ramon Ramirez.

Thome would finish his career with 2,328 hits — 469 of them as a member of the White Sox.