Today in White Sox History: July 22

1928

Hall-of-Famer Red Faber could do it all — and on occasion, he could hit.

Up to bat in the top of the eighth at Yankee Stadium, with two outs and runners at second and third and the game tied, 4-4, Faber was down two strikes. The righty Faber then jumped across the plate to finish the at-bat left-handed — and knocked in the eventual game-winning runs with a single!

The hit raised Faber’s average to .088 on the season, and pushed home his first two runs of the year. Oh, and Faber went the distance for the win.

1941

Slick-fielding White Sox first baseman Joe Kuhel tied a major league record set in 1905 by recording 40 putouts in a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Athletics. Kuhel recorded 17 putouts in the opener and 23 in the nightcap. The Sox split the two games played at Shibe Park, winning the first, 14-0, and losing the nightcap, 3-0.

1959

An afternoon game at Comiskey Park saw the Sox down Boston, 5-4, to move into first place for good in the American League. The Sox rallied from a 4-2 deficit with two runs in the seventh, and the game-winner came in the ninth inning as Sherm Lollar’s single to left scored Nellie Fox.

1962

White Sox outfielder Floyd Robinson got six singles in six at-bats in a 7-3 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Floyd went 6-for-6 with one RBI and one run. He was the third player in franchise history to get six hits in a game.

The game raise Robinson’s average 12 points, to .319. Robinson would end the season at .312, with 11 homers and an impressive 109 RBIs.

1991

Former White Sox owner Bill Veeck was enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Veeck also owned Cleveland and St. Louis Browns. He revolutionized the way baseball marketed its product, and he was decades ahead of his time in his thinking on revenue sharing and baseball’s option clause — which caused other owners, in some cases, to despise him.

1995

In a game in Chicago, Brewers manager Phil Garner and White Sox manager Terry Bevington got into a fist-swinging brawl near the third-base bag. The brawl was touched off when Ozzie Guillén shoved Jeff Cirillo on a play at third base. Garner, who managed Milwaukee from 1992-99, had incidents with the Sox before.

Many of those were prompted by some of his acerbic comments, including refusing to refer to the Sox by name, using the moniker “big city.”

The Sox won the game, 4-2.