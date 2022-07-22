Gamethread: Guardians at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox (46-46) are back from the All-Star break after taking three of four against the Twins (50-44) in Minnesota. They’ll be home for their next four-game series, but against another top team in the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians (46-44).

Lucas Giolito (6-5, 4.69 ERA, 4.49 xERA, 4.28 FIP) will open up the second half of play. In his last start, also against Cleveland, Gio pitched 6 1⁄ 3 innings where he gave up one walk, five hits, and one run. He struck out five and earned the win by a 2-1 score. He’ll look to harness that dominance once more against these Guardians and prompt the White Sox to start leapfrogging over Cleveland in the AL Central.

Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.75 ERA, 4.52 xERA, 4.45 FIP) earns the starting nod for Cleveland this Friday evening. In his last start against the Sox on July 11, Quantrill earned the win after pitching six innings, but he gave up eight hits, one walk, and four runs while striking out three batters.

These South Siders will look to get to Quantrill just like they did a few weeks ago:

Of course, the lineup will be a bit different, as today Luis Robert was placed on the IL with persistent vision problems. On the flip side, Yasmani Grandal was reinstated from the IL, having finished his minor league rehabilitation starts; he’s behind the plate.

As for Cleveland, this lineup will hope to make some noise against Gio:

It's us and we're back.



Big weekend series in the city that never sleeps!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/O31jXagpwg — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 22, 2022

I mean, Chicago is a big and busy place and we never step aside for New York, but you better check your references, Guardians social media person.

Guardians fans seem to be losing their minds a bit that Franmil Reyes isn’t in the lineup, so it’s not just us, White Sox fans.

Tonight’s 7:10 p.m. CT broadcast will be free on Apple TV+. With four games in three days at home against Cleveland this weekend and one game behind them in the standings, this is the time for Chicago to make an early playoff statement.