White Sox Minor League Update: July 21-22, 2022

July 21

Box score link

After the DSL Sox were rained out in the second inning, the ACL Sox were the first team to play a game post-All-Star-Break, and they set the tone for the second half by losing 9-3 on five hits. They fall to 12-19 and hopefully will soon see a sorely-needed infusion of draft talent.

Dylan Burns, a 25-year-old undrafted free agent signed in May, had the worst start of his young career, allowing six runs (five earned on Layant Tapia’s error at short) in under three innings. José Rodulfo, 21 years old and on his second pro organization after signing with the Dodgers literally the day he turned 16 in what was sure to be an upstanding and non-exploitative deal, walked three and allowed one run in 1 ⅓ innings. In eight appearances this season, he’s allowed four earned runs in 12 ⅓ innings, walking five and striking out 14.

Anderson Comás and Frander Veras both threw scoreless innings, then Homer Cruz, still backsliding from a promising 2021, gave up a two run… well, you know. His HR/9 rate has ballooned from 0.29 in the DSL in 2019 to 0.71 between rookie ball and Kannapolis in 2021 to 2.08 between those same levels this year. Axel Acevedo pitched a scoreless ninth, walking two.

First baseman Dario Borrero was responsible for two of the five Sox hits but was not involved in any of the three runs. Victor Quezada, who was responsible for both Sox walks, was; in the fourth, after drawing a two-out pass, he scored on Chase Krogman’s double. In the fifth, Anthony Espinoza hit the second home run of his career and first of the season, a solo shot. In the eighth, after a leadoff Alvaro Aguero single, Borrero singled him to third and Quezada bounced into an error-related fielder’s choice for the final run of the game.

July 22

Box score link

The Knights picked right back up where they left off, stretching to five games a losing streak that started before the break. In their first game in five days, they were shut out on three hits, walking once and striking out 10 times. Starting pitcher John Parke fell to—avert your eyes—a record of 2-10 on the season. His ERA is at 7.09 in 92 ⅔ innings, a concerning slip (to say the least) for a soft-tossing lefty who had a career 3.44 ERA in 479 ⅓ innings entering this year. This season has been bad enough to raise that career mark to 4.03.

He wasn’t alone, though; the bullpen was also pretty bad. Lincoln Henzman was on the mound as three more runs crossed the plate and Andrew Perez allowed a solo home run to former Twins prospect Lewin Díaz, his 19th of the year. Kade McClure, to his credit, pitched two scoreless innings, giving up nothing more than an eight-inning single.

Here is the summary of the Knights offense on this hallowed night. Third inning: Blake Rutherford reaches on error to lead off the inning; does not make it beyond second. Fifth inning: Tyler Neslony singles and is erased on a double play off the bat of Yolbert Sánchez two pitches later. Sixth inning: Mark Payton hits a fruitless two-out single. Eighth inning: Sánchez hits a leadoff single, advances to second on wild pitch, does not score. Ninth inning: Adam Haseley draws a fruitless two-out walk.

They are 33-58.

Box score link

Birmingham outhit Charlotte by two but unfortunately were not playing them, falling 7-2 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas on five hits. Starting pitcher Jason Bilous racked up his second-highest strikeout total of the season with eight, but he also allowed four runs (two earned, DJ Burt error at third) in five innings for the loss. Fraser Ellard didn’t help by pitching a three-run sixth, but Vince Vannelle pitched around two singles for a scoreless Double-A debut and Yoelvin Silven escaped trouble as well in a scoreless inning.

Rocket City 7, Birmingham 1 | Top 8



Vince Vannelle avoids trouble by recording his first AA career punchout!!! pic.twitter.com/1pQWLKS8wx — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 23, 2022

José Rodríguez entered this game batting .385/.420/.539 in the month of July with four walks in 15 games and just five strikeouts, and he led off the fourth inning with his 16th double. Oscar Colás, newly returned from bringing the Sox glory in the Futures Game, grounded him to second, and Raudy Read rounded it out—grounded it out—he hit a ground ball and Rodríguez scored.

Their only other run came in the eighth, Burt drawing a one-out walk, enjoying safe passage to second on a balk, and scoring on a Colás single.

Rodríguez, who also reached on error in the sixth, stole his 31st base.

Box score link

Bad news about the White Sox farm system: there are zero teams in it over .500. The Dash are now all the way down to 43-45 after a razor’s-edge 3-2 loss to the Rome Braves that also saw Colson Montgomery’s on-base streak snapped at 50. Drew Dalquist has gone five innings just once in his last five starts, and it was not this day; he departed after allowing three runs over three innings, including two solo bombs. After allowing just one home run in 86 innings prior to this year, he has now given up 15 in 75. He has given up at least one homer in six of his last seven starts.

Unusually for Sox teams these days, the bullpen put in some sterling work; Luis Amaya, Luke Shilling, Karan Patel, Ty Madrigal, and Skylar Árias combined to go 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K. This was Shilling’s 2022 full-season debut as he returns from Tommy John after a highly-promising but injury-shortened 2021, and Árias’s grip on the South Atlantic League remains, his line this year improving to 10 ⅔ IP, 3 H, ER, 5 BB, 18 K.

Welcome back Shill! 1 scoreless inning w/ a ⚔️ for Luke Shilling. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/TQ1ydZNKSD — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 23, 2022

Both Dash runs scored in the seventh, with Luis Mieses, Adam Hackenberg, and Tyler Osik hitting consecutive singles to lead off the inning, Osik’s knocking in Mieses. With two on and nobody out, Alsander Womack hit a sacrifice fly, then they did not score again, despite a Caberea Weaver double in the same inning.

Dash are on the board!



Braves 3 | Dash 1 pic.twitter.com/0VYEhtn2gH — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) July 23, 2022

Montgomery went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, his first time not reaching base since April 23 and only the fourth time all season; his line between two levels tumbles to a mere .318/.422/.485 as fans near and far wonder why he was even drafted in the first place.

Box score link

Like every other team affiliated with this godforsaken franchise, the Cannon Ballers are not very good, and that was on display as they lost 10-5 to the 38-48 Fayetteville Woodpeckers, falling themselves to 39-49. Brooks Gosswein gave up an unearned run eight pitches into the ballgame after walking the leadoff batter, who stole second and scored on Wes Kath’s 19th error at third base. Gosswein went on to allow three more runs, all earned.

Lane Ramsey, still rehabbing from an unspecified injury that cost him the first half of the season, made an encouraging appearance, the 6’9” righty striking out one in a scoreless inning.

Life in the fast Lane. Poor kid had no chance. Welcome back Mr. Ramsey! 1 scoreless IP with a K on 10 pitches, 8 for strikes. #Ballers @WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/BvT3NgfhyX — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 23, 2022

Bo Plagge then allowed five runs (four earned, Colby Smelley passed ball) in the seventh to put this one firmly out of reach for the struggling Ballers bats. Haylen Green was not scored upon in one inning, but Rigo Fernandez gave up one final run in the ninth.

Kannapolis scored in four separate innings, an exciting departure from the other teams tonight, although it did fall significantly short of victory. Wilfred Veras hit into the vaunted run-scoring force out, knocking in Andy Atwood from a leadoff single. They struck for two more in the third: with one out, DJ Gladney walked, then Veras singled, which, after errors by both the third and the first baseman, ended up with Gladney scoring and Veras on third. Smelley then hit his 17th double to score Veras.

Wilfred Veras chops an infield single and madness ensues. DJ Gladney comes in to score. #Ballers trail 4-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/eHqwocea02 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 23, 2022

One more run scored in the eighth, an inning that featured a Benyamín Bailey one-out single, back-to-back two-out walks by Wilber Sánchez and James Beard to load the bases, and an RBI hit-by-pitch off Atwood. In the ninth, consecutive singles by Veras and Smelley turned into a run on a Bailey sac fly; after a passed ball that brought Smelley to second, Misael González singled and Smelley was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

Smelley also had about as bad a day as possible as a catcher: he had not one but two passed balls, including the one that led to an unearned run scoring, and saw the Woodpeckers go 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts.

Box score link

The ACL White Sox were shut out on one hit less than three weeks after going 27 up, 27 down in a perfect game pitched by the ACL Dodgers. Today’s hit belonged to Manuel Guariman, who singled with one out in the third and was instantly erased on a double play. Guariman was also the second Sox baserunner after he reached on error in the sixth and did not advance. Jhoneiker Betancourt was hit by a pitch in the eighth and did not advance.

The team had three times as many errors as hits; one belonged to José Jiménez and led to an unearned run, one belonged to Layant Tapia and led to an unearned run, and one belong to... Manuel Guariman (but did not lead to an unearned run). Jiménez was actually pretty good, going six full innings and only giving up two runs overall (just the one earned), but he still got the loss because this is an insanely bad team, four regulars batting well under .200 and all but one, Borrero, at .250 or below. Perhaps this is partially due to playing three catchers virtually every day (Guariman, Betancourt, Luis Pineda) at various non-catching positions.

Erick Bello closed it out with two innings of one-unearned-run ball and one inning of three-earned-run ball, walking three and striking out three.

