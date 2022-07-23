Bird App Recap: Doubleheader Split Edition

Buckle up, friends — we’re playing and tweeting through two today! The White Sox face the Guardians again after a dreadful loss last night.

First and foremost though, happy anniversary to Mark Buehrle’s perfect game!

On this date in 2009, Mark Buehrle threw the 18th perfect game in MLB history, saved by a home run robbery by Dewayne Wise in the 9th inning.



In Buehrle’s next start, he retired the first 17 batters he faced before allowing a baserunner in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/HyYIaS2PUM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 23, 2022

Let’s check in on the lineup for Game 1.

Hopefully, this man gets a little run support today.

Cueto wasn’t bad. But McKenzie ...

6 pitches thrown in the first LMAOOO great start to the day — bekah (@_bekzzz_) July 23, 2022

Seriously, he’s pretty good.

Triston McKenzie does not have a complete game in his young and promising career, which feels relevant to mention now that he's opened today by retiring nine White Sox hitters in order on 32 pitches. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 23, 2022

The perfect game finally ends in the fourth!

Oooh, break up the perfect game on E1, that sucks — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) July 23, 2022

Yasmani Grandal gets his first hit since coming back from the injured list, sending Andrew Vaughn home and keeping the Sox in the game.

McKenzie loaded up the bases on two outs, but the White Sox blew the opportunity to score anything else after Grandal’s single.

the fact that the Sox only have 1 run… — Ken. (@EarlCrewneck) July 23, 2022

In a series of stupid errors and sloppy plays, the Guardians are suddenly up, 4-1.

Ah the wheels have finally popped off — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) July 23, 2022

Hey! The White Sox are waking up!

Our bats are waking up from everyone, now if our pitching could get it in gear https://t.co/CFz0EtHiE7 — Paul - #BearDown (@TexasBearFan34) July 23, 2022

Andrew Vaughn ties the game up in the bottom of the seventh.

This Vaughn kid is alright — FitzMagic (SoxFanWingMan) (@CheapSeats411) July 23, 2022

The White Sox have yet again loaded the bases with two outs with five consecutive hits. And Gavin Sheets ends it and strands three.

It’s always Sheets with RISP. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 23, 2022

Let’s put some respect on Cueto’s name.

That’s Johnny Cueto’s 10th Quality Start (at least 6 IP & 3 ER or less) in 12 starts this season for the #WhiteSox. — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 23, 2022

With what we thought was a double play, replay decided against. The Guardians bat again with two outs.

I REPLAY — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 23, 2022

Thankfully, the White Sox managed to escaped the inning, again, unscathed.

Tony La Russa decided not to start Tim Anderson for the first game because he felt like TA needed a nap. But his bat would’ve been very helpful in a tie game.

giving TA an AB here would not hurt him in anyway but fine whatever — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) July 23, 2022

The game didn’t stay tied for long because well, Josh Naylor plays for the Guardians. It’s now 5-4, Bad Guys.

Make that 7-4.

2-3-4 coming up bottom 9. Use your best available arm and ideally nobody needs to throw after Liam. I liked the idea. Alas. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) July 23, 2022

And game. We’ll resume in a few hours!

I actually believed the Sox were back. pic.twitter.com/h30NIX2DNO — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 23, 2022

Shall we take a peek at the Game 2 lineup?

-14 Outs Above Average combined for this outfield. https://t.co/yvHo2xEImF — Luke Smailes (@lukesmailes4) July 23, 2022

Things that make you go hmmmmmmm.

And the home run derby — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) July 23, 2022

It took nearly three innings, but the White Sox finally have a baserunner.

YOU CAN CANCEL THE POSTGAME SHOW — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 24, 2022

One out with —

Bases loaded — Future President (@GusSolano44) July 24, 2022

Moncada takes a walk and forces AJ Pollock home.

Well, they got a forced run. But that was all.

Death, taxes and the White Sox being awful with RISP. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) July 24, 2022

How are we feeling? Are you enjoying the ride?

Lance Lynn is mowing down hitters again!

The big bastard is rolling tonight. — Mike (@SoxMike1127) July 24, 2022

Lance Lynn, K'ing the Side.



And is fired up about it. pic.twitter.com/VtXKwTk1Et — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 24, 2022

Moncada finds a gap for a double and sends TA home.

.262 wOBA, .282 xwOBA, and it’s just getting better. — janice (@scuriiosa) July 24, 2022

Quick check-in with the farm system.

No. 2 @whitesox prospect Oscar Colas belts his first home run since joining the @BhamBarons: pic.twitter.com/LpTSxlO4UW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 24, 2022

Eloy Jiménez smacks the ball over the left field wall. It’s 3-0, Good Guys.

José Ruiz allows two runs, making it 3-2 in the seventh. The Myles Straw triple brings La Russa to the mound.

Taking out a pitcher dealing after 6 with just 86 pitches another brilliant Tony move — Kyle Hall (@KHallNation) July 24, 2022

Was Lynn pulled because he watched the All-Star game and it was simply exhausting? #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) July 24, 2022

Things aren’t great.

RBI triple by Amed Rosario.

Guardians 4, Sox 3. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 24, 2022

You know what would fire this team and fanbase up? Firing Tony La Russa — Roxy (@StoneysBurner) July 24, 2022

Vaughn gets a double and Abreu takes a walk.

One good thing is that it seems like the White Sox actually can work counts — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 24, 2022

Grandal is up with two outs and loads the bases with a walk.

Little kid behind me "C'mon bobblehead... get a hit!" — JimWolf (@jimwolfjr67) July 24, 2022

Pollock knocks two in and the Sox regain the lead.

Pollock gets off the shit list for a couple days. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 24, 2022

Matt Foster comes in to close.

Season on the line. Bring in the guy with a 5.11 ERA. — Jim Scheffres (@JimScheffres) July 24, 2022

If they win this game, I still need TLR fired — Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) July 24, 2022

The White Sox avoid the sweep, thanks to the glove of Josh Harrison.

HARRISON WITH THE GAME ENDING CATCH!!!! SOX WIN! #CHANGETHEGAME — Brendan Meyers (@BrendanMeyers96) July 24, 2022

