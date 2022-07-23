 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Doubleheader Split Edition

The White Sox avoid a series sweep!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@TheTyronePalmer

Buckle up, friends — we’re playing and tweeting through two today! The White Sox face the Guardians again after a dreadful loss last night.

First and foremost though, happy anniversary to Mark Buehrle’s perfect game!

Let’s check in on the lineup for Game 1.

Hopefully, this man gets a little run support today.

Cueto wasn’t bad. But McKenzie ...

Seriously, he’s pretty good.

The perfect game finally ends in the fourth!

Yasmani Grandal gets his first hit since coming back from the injured list, sending Andrew Vaughn home and keeping the Sox in the game.

McKenzie loaded up the bases on two outs, but the White Sox blew the opportunity to score anything else after Grandal’s single.

In a series of stupid errors and sloppy plays, the Guardians are suddenly up, 4-1.

Hey! The White Sox are waking up!

Andrew Vaughn ties the game up in the bottom of the seventh.

The White Sox have yet again loaded the bases with two outs with five consecutive hits. And Gavin Sheets ends it and strands three.

Let’s put some respect on Cueto’s name.

With what we thought was a double play, replay decided against. The Guardians bat again with two outs.

Thankfully, the White Sox managed to escaped the inning, again, unscathed.

Tony La Russa decided not to start Tim Anderson for the first game because he felt like TA needed a nap. But his bat would’ve been very helpful in a tie game.

The game didn’t stay tied for long because well, Josh Naylor plays for the Guardians. It’s now 5-4, Bad Guys.

Make that 7-4.

And game. We’ll resume in a few hours!

Shall we take a peek at the Game 2 lineup?

Things that make you go hmmmmmmm.

It took nearly three innings, but the White Sox finally have a baserunner.

One out with —

Moncada takes a walk and forces AJ Pollock home.

Well, they got a forced run. But that was all.

How are we feeling? Are you enjoying the ride?

Lance Lynn is mowing down hitters again!

Moncada finds a gap for a double and sends TA home.

Quick check-in with the farm system.

Eloy Jiménez smacks the ball over the left field wall. It’s 3-0, Good Guys.

José Ruiz allows two runs, making it 3-2 in the seventh. The Myles Straw triple brings La Russa to the mound.

Things aren’t great.

Vaughn gets a double and Abreu takes a walk.

Grandal is up with two outs and loads the bases with a walk.

Pollock knocks two in and the Sox regain the lead.

Matt Foster comes in to close.

The White Sox avoid the sweep, thanks to the glove of Josh Harrison.

However —

