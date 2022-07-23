White Sox Minor League Update: July 23, 2022

All it took was 800,000 singles in a row in the top of the ninth, but the Knights completed a nice comeback win of the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday. OK, it was just five singles, but they all came with two outs, so not only a heartening offensive day (10 hits, four walks, 3-for-6 RISP) but clutch. The tying single came from Mark Payton, the eventual winning from Lenyn Sosa, and the insurance/in-your-face JAX single came via Adam Haseley. Good job to Anderson Severino, vulturing his first win of the year by getting just one out in the eighth.

Jerry Burke had his strikeout stuff working against the Trash Pandas, but the TPs trashed every one of his mistakes, to the tune of a game-deciding four earned in four innings. Oscar Colás crushed his first Double-A homer, as it seems he’s ready to get on a massive run and push the White Sox to promote him in September. Meanwhile, José Rodriguez (two Ks, GIDP) may have cooled off over the short break.

Cristian Mena has put himself on the map with an outstanding season, but he has tailed off somewhat in July, or at least is suffering from one-on, one-off starts. Saturday was the latter, hit up for four earned in four innings, boasting a tight seven Ks but also issuing four free passes. However, the offense bailed him (and, as it is, the whole W-S pitching staff, really) out of a sure loss.

Bryan Ramos, Luis Mieses and Ben Norman all went deep, and Colson Montgomery started a new on-base steak with a single and walk.

Don’t look now, but the Cannon Ballers are hot, and atop their division after a lousy first half! Getting to start Norge Vera once a week will do that for a team. The incredible arm went four scoreless innings of one-hit ball, walking two and whiffing seven. WOW.

Offense was taken care of here by Wilfred Veras, Benyamín Bailey and Misael González, with six of seven hits for the CBs.

It’s not often a DSL team walks more than it strikes out. And it’s definitely not often the stars fail to show out and the team still holds on for a win. But both happened on Saturday, as a three-run eighth fueled by a run-scoring error, an Arnold Prado RBI double and a run-scoring wild pitch fueled a comeback that had nothing to do with Erick Hernández (0-for-4, K), Loidell Chapelli Jr. (day off) or Ryan Burrowes (0-for-3, BB).

