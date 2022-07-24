 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Guardians 3

A series split and a day off, just what players and fans need

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Happy Sunday! The White Sox look to split the series with the Guardians, and with Dylan Cease on the bump, they might. But before we dive into the madness of Twitter, let’s give some flowers to one of the most important figures in White Sox history — finally making it to Cooperstown today.

OK! Here is the lineup for this afternoon.

Josh Harrison has been pulled. Tony La Russa said he tweaked his leg in his last at-bat on Saturday, but still:

And some updates on Cease.

Some special guests are at the game today!

We’re starting off with Myles Straw being too good at catching the ball.

And the Sox, swinging early and often.

The White Sox strike first, making it 2-0 in the second.

Then AJ Pollock messes around and hits a three-run bomb off Bieber, making it 5-0 in the second.

Dylan has been great through six.

Despite not having everything today.

Not a lot has happened since the second inning, aside from Cease kicking ass and taking names. So the Big Baby decided to excite fans in the bottom of the sixth.

Eloy knows.

And Tony knows just what to do about it.

Josh Naylor gets on base. insert eye roll emoji here

And then a two-run blast happens, making it 6-2.

Some of us noticed Kendall Graveman, uh, having some trouble.

Liam makes his way in for the save.

Liam gives up a run, stopping the wave.

But that run didn’t matter!

The Sox split the series with Cleveland with a 6-3 win today. Hat tip to Connor McKnight for filling Jason Benetti’s big shoes during the broadcast.

Enjoy the day off, friends!

