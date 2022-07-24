Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Guardians 3

Happy Sunday! The White Sox look to split the series with the Guardians, and with Dylan Cease on the bump, they might. But before we dive into the madness of Twitter, let’s give some flowers to one of the most important figures in White Sox history — finally making it to Cooperstown today.

To the outside world, icon, trailblazer and legend are a few words to describe Minnie Miñoso.



On the South Side, he’s Mr. White Sox. pic.twitter.com/7fUBgMYeft — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 23, 2022

OK! Here is the lineup for this afternoon.

Lineup change: Leury García in for Josh Harrison, straight up. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 24, 2022

Josh Harrison has been pulled. Tony La Russa said he tweaked his leg in his last at-bat on Saturday, but still:

White Sox training staff is the personification of the dad joke that goes “if your arm hurts, don’t use it!” — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) July 24, 2022

And some updates on Cease.

Cease needs four strikeouts to re-take the MLB strikeout lead. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 24, 2022

Some special guests are at the game today!

We have not one, but two secret weapons today. Santa is here AND the mustache is on the mound!!!! #changethegame #ceasetheday pic.twitter.com/YvvuZOXlQs — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) July 24, 2022

We’re starting off with Myles Straw being too good at catching the ball.

Is Myles Straw available for a trade?? — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) July 24, 2022

Myles Straw covers more outfield than water covers Earth. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/JIh4Y39hwE — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 24, 2022

And the Sox, swinging early and often.

I’m just a girl sitting on her couch watching the game and asking the Chicago White Sox to see more pitches. — summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) July 24, 2022

The White Sox strike first, making it 2-0 in the second.

I CALLED IT https://t.co/h2Q4UOypsR — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) July 24, 2022

The impossible has happened. Leury Garcia hits a homer off of Shane Bieber. The 2 runs produced match the Sox output vs Bieber all season long.



3-1 pitch attacking — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 24, 2022

Then AJ Pollock messes around and hits a three-run bomb off Bieber, making it 5-0 in the second.

POLLOCK!!! LFG — Jeff (@JStrazz22) July 24, 2022

On Sundays, we mash. Pollock makes it 5-0 pic.twitter.com/W5ftalnZZk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 24, 2022

The White Sox are actually destroying Shane Bieber? — Future President (@GusSolano44) July 24, 2022

Dylan has been great through six.

Despite not having everything today.

Cease didn't have any of his stuff today and battles for 6 scoreless. Huge. That's more important than a dominant outing. Shows he's becoming a pitcher and not just a thrower. — Chansey The Rapper (@ChanseyDaRapper) July 24, 2022

Not a lot has happened since the second inning, aside from Cease kicking ass and taking names. So the Big Baby decided to excite fans in the bottom of the sixth.

HE'S A BABY AND HE'S RATHER LARGE!!! — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) July 24, 2022

Eloy knows.

Ball go far team go far. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) July 24, 2022

And Tony knows just what to do about it.

Great. Now Eloy will be out for the next game — Michael Shure (@shure_michael) July 24, 2022

Josh Naylor gets on base. insert eye roll emoji here

Everyone has a thing. Shane Bieber knows he is past his prime. Kwan knows he should be on a better team. I haven’t figured out Naylor yet. — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) July 24, 2022

And then a two-run blast happens, making it 6-2.

No lead is safe with this bullpen and the devil magic of Cleveland — Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) July 24, 2022

Some of us noticed Kendall Graveman, uh, having some trouble.

So umm, Graveman was wincing… — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) July 24, 2022

Liam makes his way in for the save.

Liam Hendriks warming for the ninth with the Sox up four. I imagine there's an amount of runs they could score in the eighth to make him sit down again. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 24, 2022

Liam gives up a run, stopping the wave.

Please let the record show I did not participate in the wave. — Arina and the Baseball Diamonds (@AriJordan_) July 24, 2022

But that run didn’t matter!

The Sox split the series with Cleveland with a 6-3 win today. Hat tip to Connor McKnight for filling Jason Benetti’s big shoes during the broadcast.

Nice game, @C1McKnight! Really enjoyed it. — Future Moncada (@FutureMoncada) July 24, 2022

Enjoy the day off, friends!