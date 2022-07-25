Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast s22e33 — A buttery start to the second half

Hey there White Sox fans, we’re back with another mothership podcast, featuring Adrian Serrano, Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis, Hannah LaMotta and Brett Ballantini. This time out, we’re mostly centering on the transition to the second half of the season, and the marshmallow-soft schedule that looms on the horizon:

Coming out of the Cleveland split, we round up the positives (Yoán Moncada!) and negatives (Lucas Giolito ...) about the team going forward

Breaking down the criminally easy schedule from here until mid-August, how many of the 21 games do the White Sox need to win to assert themselves into the dog days?

Presuming a playoff run, who will be the team MVP of the second half?

Embarrassing or expected: Rick Hahn admitting a dire need for bullpen help at the trade deadline

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.