White Sox Minor League Update: July 25, 2022

Chicago and Seattle’s Complex teams entered action tonight at 13-20, and only one of these mediocre clubs would see win 14: Arizona!

It was a woeful offensive game for the Sox, four singles and three walks against 15 (!) strikeouts. With no sacrifices and the only attempted steal (Alvaro Aguero) being unsuccessful, the six at-bats the White Sox had with runners in scoring position all came through “productive” ground ball outs. YUCK.

Manuel Veloz, who has been hit hard and is making me swear there must be several Velozes in Arizona because I seem to be writing up his every start, has been hit hard this season but really got ripped off tonight; he had an outstanding bounce-back effort, six hits and one earned over five innings, just one walk and four Ks.

Poll The Complex Sox lost a pitchers' duel. Who was the MVP? Manuel Veloz: 5 IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 4 K, LOSS

José Rodulfo: 2 IP, 2 BB, 2 K, E

Chase Krogman: 1-for-2, BB, GIDP, 2 LOB

Poll The Complex Sox lost a pitchers' duel. It seems like a hitter should be the Cold Cat. Victor Quezada: 0-for-4, 4 K, 5 LOB

Cameron Butler: 0-for-2, 2 K, picked off 1B

For eight innings, the DSL Sox scored no runs, and it took until it was 9-0 for the offense to wake up, with three. Almost seems like the game wasn’t such a drastic runaway now.

But runaway it was, as even All-Star Loidell Chapelli Jr. went hitless, sending his OPS pancaking to 1.183. Today’s hitting was woeful, the defense was shaky, and the pitching was outright awful. Let’s get right to the polls on this one.

Poll It was a really bad loss for the DSL Sox, but who stepped forward as MVP? Godwin Bennett: 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2B, K

