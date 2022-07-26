Today in White Sox History: July 26

1936

With the White Sox in fifth place but en route to their first winning season in a decade, 50,000 ribald fans showed up at Comiskey Park for a doubleheader showdown with first-place New York. The first game was a runaway win for the Yankees, 12-3, and toward the end of the nightcap, Chicago trailing, 8-7, things were getting unruly.

After a close call against Rip Radcliff on a 1-3 ground ball to end the eighth inning, a fan threw a bottle at umpire Bill Summers, and it hit him in a ... sensitive area. Commissioner Judge Landis was in attendance, and offered a $5,000 reward if the assaulter is turned in, but his message over the P.A. was met with catcalls. It took White Sox manager Jimmy Dykes pleading with fans to stop the abuse — most likely under threat from Landis that the Yankees lead would be made a premature final — for normalcy to return

The White Sox rallied in the bottom of the ninth, tying the game, 8-8, with a Zeke Bonura solo home run. But the Yankees struck for three in the 11th to complete the sweep.

1942

Seventeen-year-old Chuck Comiskey was being groomed to take over the White Sox, and his passions boiled over on this afternoon. In the first game against the Athletics at Comiskey Park, umpire John Quinn kicked out Sox manager Jimmy Dykes for arguing an interference call. That brought the young Comiskey out on the field to continue the argument. Sox fans roared their approval over his pluck.

The Sox would win that game, 2-1, before losing the nightcap, 3-2, in 10 innings.

1987

White Sox starter Richard Dotson, who had already thrown a one-hitter and lost in Baltimore in 1983, had a perfect game for seven-plus innings against the Yankees at Comiskey Park, and a 2-0 lead. However, that all went out the window when Mike Pagliarulo singled. Before the frame was over, Dotson got tagged with three runs and would eventually lose the game, 5-2. The key blow was struck by future Sox outfielder Dan Pasqua, who had a pinch-hit, three-run homer in that frame.