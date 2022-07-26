Bird App Recap: White Sox 2, Rockies 1

The White Sox had a much-needed day off and made it to Colorado to take on the Rockies. The air is thin, the altitude is high, and hopefully, the White Sox can adjust before they move on to the next city.

Here is how Tony La Russa put the lineup together for tonight’s game.

please for the love of god win tonight https://t.co/K9xskMoXcC — Con Grove (@GroveCon) July 26, 2022

Some fans made the trip to see the White Sox — and perhaps get some autographs, too.

2 years of waiting but I finally get to see the Sox at Coors pic.twitter.com/kkd69Xnjp5 — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) July 26, 2022

As usual, the Sox aren’t starting off hot.

The White Sox love to make mediocre RHP look like Cy Young winners.... https://t.co/bkNdjzu8qY — Jon (@jonklemke) July 27, 2022

Michael Kopech isn’t off to a great start, especially with keeping his walks down. In 1 1⁄ 3 innings, he’s walked three.

Kopech has got the old Dylan Cease lack of command — Jimmy (@JGRAD99) July 27, 2022

Crisis thankfully avoided, after a bases-loaded, one-out inning. But barely.

WST when Kopech is lights out: Fuuuuuuture.



WST when he struggles: He’s cooked. Put him back in the pen! — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 27, 2022

A very loud “let's go White Sox” cheer erupted during AJ Pollock’s at-bat. There were two on and just one out.

There are a lot of Six fans at Coors Field — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) July 27, 2022

AJ Pollock knocks Eloy Jiménez in after a fumble by the Rockies. Leury García loads up the bases with a single. Still one out, 1-0 Good Guys.

We all know how this ends, though. Adam Engel struck out, and Tim Anderson grounded out. Three are left on base. A lot of glass is half-full and glass is half-empty on Twitter.

Well. At least we got a run…. — PatfromtheBronx (@Patinthebronx) July 27, 2022

Ugh - gotta get more than 1 there ‍♂️ — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) July 27, 2022

We’re in the bottom of the fifth now and the White Sox only have one run, still.

These dudes making Marquez look good at coors pic.twitter.com/OgqlOVOyks — Adam (@chicagoisgoated) July 27, 2022

Thankfully, the White Sox infield finding opportunities to record double plays are aplenty.

Defense showing up tonight! — #WhiteHotSox (@mmaxwelljr) July 27, 2022

I hope they can keep it up, if Steve Stone is correct.

Did @stevestone just say Jose Ruiz is throwing in the pen? Why? It’s a 1 run game and there was a day off yesterday, shouldn’t it be ReyLo, Kelly or Foster? — The Soxtrich (@MattOB2) July 27, 2022

Jimmy Lambert, thankfully, took over for Michael Kopech, but the Sox kept the double plays coming.

DPS FOR EVERYBODY — Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) July 27, 2022

Yasmani Grandal started 3-for-3, and Yoán Moncada knocked in Engel to put the White Sox up, 2-0. That haters are too stunned to speak.

Grandal and Moncada haters have been silent lately — Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) July 27, 2022

Joe Kelly isn’t doing great, and I don’t want to talk about it right now, so I’m going to give everyone a wholesome break.

“Who are the Purple Guys?”

- my 5 year old who is not used to NL teams and unique colored jerseys — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@WhiteSoxAlways) July 27, 2022

This next tweet is best summed up by a screenshot of my timeline.

Here is Herb, with some fun trivia.

As the Rockies’ pitcher takes the mound right now, Did you know that Charlie Sheen’s birth name is also Carlos Estévez? pic.twitter.com/2BNdfGaji1 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 27, 2022

Welcome to the eighth inning.

Yeah, we have no caption for this one pic.twitter.com/RPdfAbL819 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 27, 2022

He added on during the commercial break.

The Mummy Starring Eloy Jimenez — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) July 27, 2022

Old friend alert!!!

Here comes Alex Colome lol — Future President (@GusSolano44) July 27, 2022

Some good news, as Liam Hendriks attempts to shut out the Rockies:

The #Twins lost so the #WhiteSox can pick up a game on the the Twinkies tonight. — Tom Pappalardo (@Tom__Pappalardo) July 27, 2022

I’d prefer a drama-less ninth but alas, Hendriks gives up a run.

Liam,

Please

no!

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ Λ＿Λ

＼( 'ㅅ' )

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

'ノ ) Lﾉ https://t.co/NjW9ds9gwX — k3371n (@Keelin_12ft) July 27, 2022

I’m not so sure Liam trusts his fastball right now. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) July 27, 2022

After a lot of Hendriks drama, the Sox are back above .500.

Nice win because that would have been an incredibly bad loss. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) July 27, 2022