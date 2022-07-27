Bird App Recap: Rockies 6, White Sox 5

It’s the last day in Colorado, and the White Sox are fresh off a needed win against the Rockies. Will they drop back to .500, as they have for the past two months? Let’s take this Twitter ride together. If the light comes on, please put your mask on before assisting others. Barf bags are in the seat back pouch. Seatbelts on, folks!

Leury in center is definitely a choice https://t.co/vkEsm5e5iy — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) July 27, 2022

We learned last night that there are a lot of Sox fans at Coors Field for the series.

The best seat I've ever had at a baseball game pic.twitter.com/G5c8Mf8jaS — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) July 27, 2022

White Sox/Rockies game 2: field level edition. Let's go Sox!! pic.twitter.com/uBsTHK9K4D — Ding Dong Daddy from Denver (@TitoMB345) July 27, 2022

A light dusting, I like it. I hope they can dust the Rockies away today.

Three games is a sweep. So let's say the Sox are going for a light dusting of the Rox today in Denver.



Play ball. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 27, 2022

It’s Gio Day, and Saves Tuesday is feeling bold.

I already lost ERA and WHIP for the week so I might as well start Gio in Coors and hope for a few Ks. — Tuesday (@SavesTuesday) July 27, 2022

Oh.

Gio cooked? — White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) July 27, 2022

All I care about is that we are not the team to allow Kris Bryant his first Coors field homer. — Ethan Katz’s Personal Assistant (@Emicristina1010) July 27, 2022

Lucas Giolito gives up three runs in over 30 pitches during the first inning.

So…did we regress back to 2018 Lucas Giolito? — Rachel (@ItsReallyRach) July 27, 2022

The abysmal at-bats aren’t helping him either.

Just another garbage RHP making the Sox look like middle schoolers — Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) July 27, 2022

Too late, and the lead is cut to 3-2, Rockies.

Don’t let Yaz get hot. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 27, 2022

Despite sort of calming down, it still hasn’t been a great day for Gio.

Just an unacceptably bad showing today from Gio. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) July 27, 2022

Leury García successfully makes it to first on a dropped strike.

Pierzynski and Leury: two Legends with a dropped third strike — Michael Shure (@shure_michael) July 27, 2022

Followed by Seby Zavala getting to first on a fun play.

I'll take a duck snort blooper all day — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) July 27, 2022

With two on and two outs, the White Sox could possibly get some runs in with Yoán Moncada up to bat. But Leury García can’t run the bases, and ruins everything. He was halfway down the line — on a 3-1 count.

Why is Leury Garcia?! — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 27, 2022

Managers never yank dudes immediately after bonehead plays anymore but if ever there was a moment it would be justified, Leury just offered it to Tony. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) July 27, 2022

Who cares. We’re still not pleased.

The White Sox can’t seem to stay out of their own way. How is this game so close?

how many outs do we have on the base paths? — Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) July 27, 2022

I hope you didn’t think the pitching would improve with Matt Foster in.

Remind me how much we paid for this bullpen, again? — Benjamin Burrows (@Rumblinbuffalo) July 27, 2022

Kris Bryant was robbed of a grand slam, thankfully, but not before the bases were loaded due to bad fundamental baseball.

The Chicago Dingbats escape the bases loaded jam. — Jimmy V MDG (@moderndaygrswld) July 27, 2022

The Rockies put in a lefty, oops, and now the game is tied, 3-3: Tim Anderson found a gap, and it paid off.

There’s my all star. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 27, 2022

Moncada works the count and walks to load the bases.

What an at bat by Moncada — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) July 27, 2022

All thanks to Lucas Gilbreath.

GILBREATH? MORE LIKE BADBREATH BECAUSE THIS GUY STINKS! — Jimmy (@JGRAD99) July 27, 2022

AJ Pollock knocks two in on the first pitch!

i have just adopted a dog and named it "pollock" — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 27, 2022

one thing i can say about pollock is he’s been very clutch. and when he’s on a good streak he’s GOOD. good move putting him in the 3-spot today — hannah lamotta (@hannahlamotta) July 27, 2022

In my opinion, I think the Sox should get some insurance runs for Molly.

Molly says go White Sox and Don’t Stop Now, Boys!!! pic.twitter.com/L0EfFZgi9A — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) July 27, 2022

Anyway, José Ruiz allowed a run, and the lead is narrowed to 5-4, Good Guys.

Welcome to the Chicago White Sox, where high leverage relievers aren’t allowed to pitch back to back games before an off day. — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) July 27, 2022

It’s brutal out here.

So Kelly sucks again? — Ian (@Ian_D23) July 27, 2022

And now he appears to be hurt. Jimmy Lambert comes out of the pen to get the last out.

Joe Kelly left the game with right biceps discomfort. He will be further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 27, 2022

Sigh…. — Future Moncada (@FutureMoncada) July 27, 2022

He did it! Onto the ninth.

LAMBO with the clutch 1 pitch out!! — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) July 27, 2022

“Saves? Well, he hasn’t been great.” Thanks, Steve.

Let’s see what version of Kendall Graveman we get today — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) July 27, 2022

A leadoff walk. “I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.”

The dreaded leadoff walk — BZ (@SoxInsane) July 27, 2022

Two walks! No outs! The ump ... not great.

Graveman is getting squeezed — Danny (@dmv8286) July 27, 2022

This is the most 2022 White Sox game ever. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) July 27, 2022

Cool cool cool.

Kendall Graveman has walked bases full with no outs, protecting a one-run lead in the ninth. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 27, 2022

And ... walked-off, thanks to all the walks! This is like the time that my son’s Little League team walked the championship off with the bases loaded and a kid getting hit by the pitch to force a run in.

THIS IS THE RIDE WE ARE TOLD TO ENJOY — Roxy (@StoneysBurner) July 27, 2022