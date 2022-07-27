 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Rockies 6, White Sox 5

The White Sox need a prescription, because they seem to be allergic to being above .500.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
It’s the last day in Colorado, and the White Sox are fresh off a needed win against the Rockies. Will they drop back to .500, as they have for the past two months? Let’s take this Twitter ride together. If the light comes on, please put your mask on before assisting others. Barf bags are in the seat back pouch. Seatbelts on, folks!

We learned last night that there are a lot of Sox fans at Coors Field for the series.

A light dusting, I like it. I hope they can dust the Rockies away today.

It’s Gio Day, and Saves Tuesday is feeling bold.

Oh.

Lucas Giolito gives up three runs in over 30 pitches during the first inning.

The abysmal at-bats aren’t helping him either.

Too late, and the lead is cut to 3-2, Rockies.

Despite sort of calming down, it still hasn’t been a great day for Gio.

Leury García successfully makes it to first on a dropped strike.

Followed by Seby Zavala getting to first on a fun play.

With two on and two outs, the White Sox could possibly get some runs in with Yoán Moncada up to bat. But Leury García can’t run the bases, and ruins everything. He was halfway down the line — on a 3-1 count.

Who cares. We’re still not pleased.

The White Sox can’t seem to stay out of their own way. How is this game so close?

I hope you didn’t think the pitching would improve with Matt Foster in.

Kris Bryant was robbed of a grand slam, thankfully, but not before the bases were loaded due to bad fundamental baseball.

The Rockies put in a lefty, oops, and now the game is tied, 3-3: Tim Anderson found a gap, and it paid off.

Moncada works the count and walks to load the bases.

All thanks to Lucas Gilbreath.

AJ Pollock knocks two in on the first pitch!

In my opinion, I think the Sox should get some insurance runs for Molly.

Anyway, José Ruiz allowed a run, and the lead is narrowed to 5-4, Good Guys.

It’s brutal out here.

And now he appears to be hurt. Jimmy Lambert comes out of the pen to get the last out.

He did it! Onto the ninth.

“Saves? Well, he hasn’t been great.” Thanks, Steve.

A leadoff walk. “I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.”

Two walks! No outs! The ump ... not great.

Cool cool cool.

And ... walked-off, thanks to all the walks! This is like the time that my son’s Little League team walked the championship off with the bases loaded and a kid getting hit by the pitch to force a run in.

