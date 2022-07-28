White Sox Minor League Update: July 27, 2022

The Knights pitching staff’s evening did not go as planned, to say the least. As a result, Charlotte dropped a high-scoring game against the Sounds.

Nashville came out ready to hit. The Sounds’ first five hitters and six of their first seven hitters reached base safely. J.B. Olson allowed a walk, two singles, and two doubles before recording his first out. Olson got through the first inning, but not before five runs crossed the plate, and Steven Moyers replaced him to open the bottom of the second.

Yolbert Sánchez stopped the bleeding with a solo home run in the top of the second, but Moyers hardly fared any better than Olson. The Sounds scored three in the second and two in the third against him, so Nashville had a commanding lead throughout the vast majority of this game.

Mark Payton hit an RBI double, and Carlos Pérez hit a two-run homer to keep the Knights somewhat competitive.

Carlos Pérez goes YARD with his team-high 15th of the season! pic.twitter.com/hfh29WfSOV — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 28, 2022

But, despite a decent overall performance by the offense, the Knights were largely out of striking distance in this one.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Anderson Severino: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Bennett Sousa: 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Andrew Perez: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 1-for-4, HR

Mark Payton: 1-for-4, 2B, HBP, RBI

Carlos Pérez: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Zach Remillard: 2-for-4 vote view results 0% Anderson Severino: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Bennett Sousa: 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Andrew Perez: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 1-for-4, HR (0 votes)

0% Mark Payton: 1-for-4, 2B, HBP, RBI (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard: 2-for-4 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? J.B. Olson: 1 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Steven Moyers: 2 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 3 K vote view results 0% J.B. Olson: 1 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Steven Moyers: 2 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

After a brief back-and-forth exchange in the early portion of this game, the Barons pulled away from the Smokies for an easy win.

Oscar Colás is still on fire against Double-A pitching, as he had another huge game, and this one was especially huge. With two outs and nobody on base in the first, Colás brought the Barons to life with a single, and he advanced to second on an error. Raudy Read kept the inning alive with a walk, and Moises Castillo drove in Colás with a single.

In the third, Colás stepped up to the plate with the bases empty again, and this time, he did not need any help to score a run.

Oscar Colas rips his fourth home run of the year to stretch the Barons lead



Birmingham 2, Tennessee 0 | Mid 3 pic.twitter.com/zkDfN9IHTj — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 28, 2022

Just like that, it was a 2-0 ballgame, but the Smokies rallied shortly after that. Barons starter Garrett Davila had a strong outing, but the bottom of the third was a struggle. After allowing a leadoff double, Yonathan Perlaza tied the game at two with a home run.

From there, though, nearly everything came up in favor of Birmingham. Yoelqui Céspedes led off the fourth with a single, and Indiana Hoosier Craig Dedelow crushed a homer to put the Barons back in front. The fifth inning went just as well for the Barons. José Rodríguez led off with a walk, he stole his 33rd base, and he even advanced to third on an error. Colás was the next hitter, and you might be able to guess what he did.

OSCAR COLAS



Colas now has five home runs in eight appearances and his second multi-home run night in a week



Birmingham 6, Tennessee 2 | Mid 5 pic.twitter.com/2NnbwyeAP1 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 28, 2022

The Barons continued to pour it on in the sixth, when Rodríguez drove in a pair with a single. Although Rodríguez did not cross the plate that inning to add another insurance run, he stole his 34th base. Then, he stole his 35th base. For good measure, Colás went on to add his fourth hit of the day with a single in the ninth.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Oscar Colás: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Craig Dedelow: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 3 SB (0 CS) vote view results 0% Oscar Colás: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI (0 votes)

0% Craig Dedelow: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 3 SB (0 CS) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? D.J. Burt: 0-for-5, K

Raudy Read: 0-for-3, 2 BB vote view results 0% D.J. Burt: 0-for-5, K (0 votes)

0% Raudy Read: 0-for-3, 2 BB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The Dash grabbed an early lead in the top of the first, but it was straight downhill from there in this lopsided loss.

Ben Norman drew a leadoff walk to open the game, and Colson Montgomery singled him over to second. Later in the inning, Norman scored on a wild pitch to make it a 1-0 game. Winston-Salem was not the only team that scored in the first inning, though. It was a day to forget for Dash starter Luke Shilling, who allowed three runs (all earned) in two-thirds of an inning.

The score remained 3-1 until the fifth, when the Grasshoppers blew the game wide open. The game got completely out of hand due to a pair of disastrous innings for Dash relievers. Wilber Pérez and Everhett Hazelwood struggled to get swings-and-misses and harmless contact, and by the end of the sixth, Greensboro led by 15. Alsander Womack hit a three-run homer for the Dash, and Norman added an RBI single to make the final score look slightly less embarrassing.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Alsander Womack: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, BB

Ben Norman: 1-for-4, BB, RBI

Luis Moncada: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Alsander Womack: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, BB (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman: 1-for-4, BB, RBI (0 votes)

0% Luis Moncada: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Luke Shilling: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Wilber Pérez: 2⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 1 K

Everhett Hazelwood: 1 IP, 8 R (4 ER), 7 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Luke Shilling: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Wilber Pérez: 2⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 IP, 8 R (4 ER), 7 H, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers offense was alive and well during the first two innings, but it did not remain that way for Kannapolis.

Kohl Simas allowed a single, an RBI triple, and a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, so the Cannon Ballers found themselves in an early hole. The good news was that in the bottom half, the first three Cannon Ballers reached base. Kannapolis ultimately scored one run that inning on a sacrifice fly by Wilfred Veras.

In the bottom of the second, the Cannon Ballers also put their first three batters on base safely. Benyamín Bailey walked, Samil Polanco doubled, and Victor Torres drove both of them in with a double. Just like that, the Cannon Ballers were out in front.

However, that was as good as the Cannon Ballers situation got. Reliever Lane Ramsey took over for Simas to begin the fourth, and at that point, Kannapolis still had a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately, the Fireflies scored three in the top of the fourth, and they got all of those runs on a home run by Erick Peña. The Fireflies led the rest of the game; despite the Cannon Ballers’ fast start, the bats became ice-cold in the latter portion of the contest. The Fireflies proceeded to pad their lead, so the last few innings were relatively drama-free.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Victor Torres: 1-for-2, 2B, BB, 2 RBI

DJ Gladney: 1-for-4, 3B

Brandon Bossard: 2-for-4

Samil Polanco: 1-for-4, 2B

Nick Gallagher: 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Victor Torres: 1-for-2, 2B, BB, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney: 1-for-4, 3B (0 votes)

0% Brandon Bossard: 2-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Samil Polanco: 1-for-4, 2B (0 votes)

0% Nick Gallagher: 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? James Beard: 0-for-3, 2 K

Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Kohl Simas: 3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Tyson Messer: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% James Beard: 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Kohl Simas: 3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Tyson Messer: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Largely thanks to an outstanding performance by starter Gabriel Rodriguez, the DSL White Sox cruised to a victory to return to .500.

The scoring started in the bottom of the second, when Godwin Bennett singled with one out and advanced to second on an error. With two outs, Edwin Ramos drove him in with a single to center field. The DSL White Sox built on their lead in the fifth, when Loidel Chapelli Jr. hit an RBI triple with two outs. Arnold Prado wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the DSL Blue Jays could barely do anything against Rodriguez. Railin Tejada led the game off with a single, but Rodriguez retired everyone else he faced. As a result, it was a brilliant, one-hit shutout for Rodriguez, who struck out five.

Poll Who was the DSL White Sox MVP? Gabriel Rodriguez: 7 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K

Godwin Bennett: 2-for-3, 2B

Edwin Ramos: 2-for-3, RBI

Loidel Chapelli: 1-for-2, 3B, RBI

Arnold Prado: 1-for-2, BB, RBI vote view results 0% Gabriel Rodriguez: 7 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

0% Godwin Bennett: 2-for-3, 2B (0 votes)

0% Edwin Ramos: 2-for-3, RBI (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli: 1-for-2, 3B, RBI (0 votes)

0% Arnold Prado: 1-for-2, BB, RBI (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now