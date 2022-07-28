Share All sharing options for: SSS on the Farm Podcast v22e7 — 2022 draft review

Despite missing draft coverage (pfft, slacker) this year and being fined an undisclosed amount in South Side Sox bux, Darren Black allows Brett Ballantini to revive the farm podcast and drag it into July with a top-to-bottom review of last week’s proceedings:

The heretofore unseen (limited assets) logic of taking a gamble on a prep lottery pick in the first round

Themes and trends of this White Sox draft

What’s the deal with all the pitchers?

What’s the deal with the lack of OFs and catchers?

A quick look at the sole prep of the White Sox draft, Noah Schultz — and why he might not leave Arizona until 2024

Detailed notes on Peyton Pallette, Jordan Sprinkle, Tim Elko, Jacob Burke, Tristan Stivors, Nick Altermatt, among many others

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.