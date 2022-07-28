Today in White Sox History: July 28

1931

The White Sox set the franchise record for the most runs ever scored in the eighth inning of a game when they plated 11 runners to beat the Yankees, 14-12, at Yankee Stadium. The Sox trailed 12-3 before the offensive explosion. They had 12 hits in the inning — an American League record — and four of the runs were unearned. Bob Fothergill packed the biggest punch, with a home run that drove in Lew Fonseca to trim the deficit to 12-6, and a triple to drive in Fonseca with what would stand as the game-winning RBI.

1935

The White Sox set the franchise record for the most runs ever scored in the second inning of a game when they plated 10 in the first game of a doubleheader at St. Louis on nine hits. They beat the Browns, 14-6, with Ted Lyons getting the win. The Browns would come back to win the nightcap, 4-3.

1963

White Sox second baseman Nellie Fox banged out his 2,500th career hit, a single to center off of Baltimore’s Dave McNally. It came in the sixth inning of Chicago’s 4-1 win in Baltimore. Fox would end his career with a total of 2,663 hits, and 2,470 of them came in a White Sox uniform.

1976

John “Blue Moon” Odom and Francisco Barrios combined to throw a no-hitter against the A’s in Oakland. The Sox won it, 2-1. It was one of the strangest no-hitters in history, as Odom and Barrios combined to walk 11 Oakland hitters!

Odom, who walked nine A’s and departed the game mid at-bat (1-0) on Sal Bando, told the Chicago Tribune after the game that he was “completely out of rhythm” for his start, his first-ever against his former Oakland teammates.

It would turn out to be the last win of Odom’s career.

2009

Mark Buehrle was perfect through 5 2⁄ 3 innings of a stat at Minnesota, setting an MLB record for most consecutive batters retired, at 45. The streak started with the last batter of Buehrle’s July 18 win over Baltimore and added to substantially by the southpaw’s perfect game over Tampa Bay on July 23.

Buehrle surpassed the previous mark of 41, set by Jim Barr in 1972 and tied by Buerhle’s teammate, Bobby Jenks, in 2007!

The White Sox lost this record-setting game to the Twins, however, 5-3.