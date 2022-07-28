White Sox Minor League Update: July 28, 2022

Box score link

Jake Burger’s rehab assignment continued, Luis Robert’s rehab assignment began, and the Barons lost 3-1 late to the Nashville Sounds. The Knights, a team without pitching, managed to use nine pitchers to cover eight innings, most of them—Decan Cronin, Yoán Aybar, Rafael Dolis, Zach Muckenhirn, Parker Markel, Kade McClure, and Andrew Perez—with scoreless appearances, but some—Brandon Finnegan and Lincoln Henzman—with not that. Henzman in particular gave up two runs in the eighth; with runners on second and third and nobody out, two runs scored on a walk and a combination of a wild pitch and an error by Carlos Pérez behind the plate.

Those two final runs were enough to break the tie and unseat the Knights, dropping them to 34-62. Their one run scored on a force out off the bat of Pérez that scored Zach Remillard from a leadoff walk and steal of second.

Burger went 2-for-3 and Robert went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts.

A single to center for Luis Robert in his 4th AB of the night. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EqaZzjBNRl — Patrick R. Howard (@PatrickHoward50) July 29, 2022

Take a moment to think warmly of the Birmingham Barons, the only full-season team not to threaten extras on Thursday. Everyone’s favorite Sox affiliate pounded the Tennessee Smokies 7-1, trailing 1-0 after four innings and not looking back from there. Jason Bilous was excellent on the mound, going six full innings and giving up just one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Sammy Peralta struck out three over two scoreless innings and despite a single, Edgar Navarro tore his way through a scoreless ninth.

Barons scoring started with two outs in the fifth, JJ Muno hit by a pitch but not hard enough to prevent him from stealing second. Ian Dawkins singled him home to make it a 1-1 game at that point.

In the sixth, they staked themselves to a sizable lead and kept it: Moisés Castillo singled to lead the inning off, then walks to Oscar Colás and Craig Dedelow loaded the bases for Yoelqui Céspedes. He hit what came very close to being a bases-clearing double, but Dedelow was thrown out at the plate; this in the same game that Dedelow, not a noted speedster but generally a savvy baserunner, singled on a bunt and then stole second.

Yoelqui Cespedes doubles down the line. Castillo and Colas come in to score. Dedelow out on a close play at home. #Barons up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gvhj6lNbE7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 29, 2022

In any case, Alex Destino kept the line moving with a walk and Ivan González was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases for Muno, who hit what came very close to being a bases-clearing double, but instead bounced it into the stands for a mere two-run ground-rule double, momentarily ending scoring with the Barons up 5-1.

Scoring resumed in the ninth, with many of the same characters in the same order, as if there were some kind of rule stating that it must be so: Castillo walked, Colás reached on the everybody’s-safe fielder’s choice/error combo, and a passed ball bumped them both up a bag. Dedelow was able to sacrifice Castillo in and Destino tripled for the first time all year to score Colás and make it 7-1, where it would stay.

Destino bounces the ball and CF’er off the wall for a RBI triple as Colas scores. #Barons win 7-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/QdLNPdgACm — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 29, 2022

The Dash were victims of a three-run walk-off bomb in extras just days ago, but tonight they turned the tables, not walking it off but still scoring three in the top of the 11th on a long ball by Ben Norman for the win. They added one more for good measure with a double from Alsander Womack to knock in Bryan Ramos from a double of his own.

Back in the innings of yore, Matthew Thompson started this game, and despite a shaky first, ended up with a pretty good outing: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 5 K. He only needed 55 pitches to get through those five innings, 42 of which were strikes. His ERA is at 4.70.

Like the Grasshoppers, the Dash scored in the first; with two outs, Ramos singled and Mieses hit his league-leading 32nd double to drive him in. They scored again in the fifth, tying it 2-2, when Norman drew a bases-loaded walk with one out (which was followed up with two swinging strikeouts).

Cooper Bradford walked three and gave up a run in just over two innings of relief, just his second appearance back from injury. This left the Dash trailing by one in the ninth; luckily, Duke Ellis was hit by a pitch with one out, giving him the opportunity—which he took—to steal second base, his 40th steal of the season. From there, Norman singled him to third, then Ramos hit a sac fly to score him and tie it.

Karan Patel and Skylar Árias held the Grasshoppers scoreless in the late innings, but Luis Amaya did give up a two-run blast to the leadoff batter in the bottom of the 11th, thankfully insurance-run’d, and induced a crucial double play to keep the win preserved.

It is their second win in the last 10 games; they are 45-48. Norman homered in three straight games before not homering yesterday, making this his fourth dong in five games. The 24-year-old offseason signing went 3-for-4 with four RBI tonight and, between a brief stint in rookie league play and 23 game with the Dash this year, is batting .311/.366/.602 (good).

Improbably, Kannapolis came back for a walk-off victory trailing by one in their own 11th inning on Thursday. Last year’s 14th-round pick, Noah Owen, went seven innings and allowed three runs on three hits, one of those unearned on DJ Gladney’s error at first. Neither Bo Plagge and Liam Jenkins allowed earned runs in multi-inning relief stints for both, although Jenkins was hung with the ghost runner unearned run in the 11th.

Misael Gonzalez puts one into the corner of the berm in LC ( 4). #Ballers trail 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fThsfjGIHp — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 29, 2022

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Misael González put the Ballers on the board with his fourth homer of the year. They tied it in the eighth, after Colby Smelley was hit by a pitch—exiting in lieu of pinch-runner Victor Torres—and Gladney and Benyamín Bailey loaded the bases with singles. Samil Polanco came through, his two-run knock bringing home Torres and Gladney.

In the top of the 11th, Jenkins gave up that run after a leadoff sacrifice bunt moved the ghost runner to third and an everybody’s-safe fielder’s choice, handled by Gladney, allowed him to score.

In the bottom of that inning, trailing 4-3 and with James Beard handling ghost runner duties, Samil Polanco reached on… an everybody’s-safe fielder’s choice (this one handled by the pitcher). Then, still trailing 4-3 and with runners on first and second, Johnabiell Laureano hit what is described as a sacrifice bunt that did not result in an out and scored Beard to tie it and Polanco to win it. There was, indeed, an error involved.

Laureano bunts, it’s thrown away. Beard and Polanco score. #Ballers walk it off 5-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nci8XeMBuI — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 29, 2022

The ACL Sox were one out away from being no-hit for only the second time all season, but settled for being one-hit instead thanks Victor Quezada’s two-out single in the seventh inning (an ACL ninth). Both of those one-hitters have come since being on the losing end of a perfect game earlier this month. In Thursday’s seven-inning event, the Sox walked three times and went 1-for-23. Their record is 14-21.

Most of the pitching was as good as the hitting. Oriel Castro gave up two runs in two innings, Anderson Comas allowed five in just ⅔ innings, and Jake Suddreth walked none but gave up four runs in one inning of work. Carlos Hinestroza and Frander Veras were much better, but even if they had allowed fewer than one combined baserunner, given how the rest of this game went, it wouldn’t have mattered much.

The DSL Sox gave up 11 runs, including an eight-run second inning, but still pulled this one out 12-11 to maintain their spot as the sole allocated >.500 Sox team. They jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first, Loidel Chapelli tripling for the fifth time with one out and scoring on Carlos Jiménez’s second home run of the year.

Godwin Bennett then singled and was picked off for the second out of the inning, Ronny Hernández was hit by a pitch, Arnold Prado was also hit by a pitch, a run scored on a wild pitch, Arxy Hernández walked, Leandro Alsinois was intentionally walked after a runners-advancing wild pitch (we love the DSL), and Ryan Castillo singled to score two and also for the third out, which was Alsinois running into an out at third on the play.

Starting pitcher Jesus Mendez’s scoreless first inning was quickly forgotten as Ricard Gomez replaced him for the second. Gomez walked the first three and it got uglier from there. With three runs across, he ceded to Ricardo Brizuela, who allowed two of the three inherited runners to score on a single to his first batter, then cleared the last one with a home run to the second batter that put the Sox down 8-5. He allowed another two runs in the bottom of the third, making it 10-6 Padres after Ronny Hernández scored from a double in the top of the inning.

The Sox came back in the fourth, though, in a big way: Castillo singled, Guillermo Rodríguez reached on error, and Chapelli walked, then Jiménez went deep for a game-tying grand slam, his second dong of the ballgame.

Pitching the sixth, Brizuela gave up a bad luck run to put the Padres up 11-10, a leadoff single turning into essentially a triple due to a Randel Mondesi error in second, then scoring on a ground out. Brizuela ended up going 5 ⅓ in relief despite the shaky start, walking just one and striking out six (with only a blown save to show for it).

In the eight, the Sox tied it again, Bennett drawing TDLW, advancing to second on Prado’s single, pulling off a double steal and scoring in a way unspecified by Gameday but seemingly related to an error on that play. The 12th and dispositive run was scored in the top of the ninth; Castillo singled, sat at first for two outs, stole second (first steal of the season), then scored on a single by—who else?—Jiménez. Halan Dishmey earned the win and Daniel González was credited with the save for their scoreless appearances.

