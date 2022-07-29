 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Athletics at White Sox

Lance Lynn takes the mound this Friday evening

By Ashley Sanders
MLB: Game Two-Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
Eyes on the Prize: Lance Lynn looks to record 27 outs against Oakland.
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

After splitting a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, the Chicago White Sox are back home on the South Side and will begin a three-game weekend series against the Oakland Athletics.

Lance Lynn (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 4.29 xERA) has struggled this season since coming off of injury. However, in his last start, he tossed a scoreless six innings against the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed one walk and three hits, but he did strike out six batters. That could have been the game to catalyze the rest of the season for Lynn, but he hopes to repeat the effort this evening.

James Kaprielian (1-5, 4.74 ERA, 5.07 ERA) takes the bump tonight for the A’s, and he, too, is coming off a strong previous start. Against the Texas Rangers, Kaprielian pitched five shutout innings. He did walk two batters, surrendered two hits, and notched four strikeouts.

With two games and two days off this week, the Sox will line up like this:

With a righty on the mound, Andrew Vaughn is nowhere to be found, unfortunately.

Oakland will set their lineups like so:

This team swept the Houston Astros and will be looking to build off that against our Sox.

Tonight’s 7:10 p.m. CT game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago, and with an “easy” second-half schedule, the Sox need to come out and set a statement with this series. As Hawk always says, “it’s not who you play. It’s when you play them.” For the South Siders, they need to prepare for a hot A’s team.

