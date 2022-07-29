Gamethread: Athletics at White Sox

After splitting a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, the Chicago White Sox are back home on the South Side and will begin a three-game weekend series against the Oakland Athletics.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Oakland, the #WhiteSox recalled right-handed pitcher Davis Martin from Class AAA Charlotte and outrighted right-hander Parker Markel to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 29, 2022

Lance Lynn (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 4.29 xERA) has struggled this season since coming off of injury. However, in his last start, he tossed a scoreless six innings against the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed one walk and three hits, but he did strike out six batters. That could have been the game to catalyze the rest of the season for Lynn, but he hopes to repeat the effort this evening.

James Kaprielian (1-5, 4.74 ERA, 5.07 ERA) takes the bump tonight for the A’s, and he, too, is coming off a strong previous start. Against the Texas Rangers, Kaprielian pitched five shutout innings. He did walk two batters, surrendered two hits, and notched four strikeouts.

With two games and two days off this week, the Sox will line up like this:

With a righty on the mound, Andrew Vaughn is nowhere to be found, unfortunately.

Oakland will set their lineups like so:

Starting pitcher: Kaprielian pic.twitter.com/Ht1DBdgpBt — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 29, 2022

This team swept the Houston Astros and will be looking to build off that against our Sox.

Tonight’s 7:10 p.m. CT game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago, and with an “easy” second-half schedule, the Sox need to come out and set a statement with this series. As Hawk always says, “it’s not who you play. It’s when you play them.” For the South Siders, they need to prepare for a hot A’s team.