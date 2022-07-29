Bird App Recap: Et Tu, Athletics?

They did, and he is.
Apparently on the Oakland broadcast, they called Lance Lynn a “pottymouth.”— Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) July 30, 2022
Defense against this A’s lineup is optional, but still.
Jimenez - Pollock - Sheets in the outfield….— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 30, 2022
Never go back to the old AJ Pollock, please.
I love this AJ Pollock— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) July 30, 2022
Bad defense giveth, and bad defense taketh away.
Sox have a 1 run lead after the first inning— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) July 30, 2022
Sox gloves: "I can change that"
I love you man but Jesus Christ catch that ball— Steve Lim (@Lymb0) July 30, 2022
Opponents hitting home runs in Chicago?
#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cNij3giP2E— Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) July 30, 2022
Word play!
Glance Lynn because he doesn’t fully look like himself.— Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) July 30, 2022
Let’s just leave this to the professionals, Jacki.
No.— White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) July 30, 2022
5 pitch inning for the White Sox offense— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 30, 2022
2022/2023 White Sox:
2023 White Sox slogan just dropped. https://t.co/uJGC9fNhhg— Larry (@ihave5broats) July 30, 2022
Many people are saying this.
Its not fair being a white sox fan— Sam (@massaro_sam) July 30, 2022
In the White Sox defense, he IS right-handed ...
James Kaprielian through 3 innings: 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. He's at 36 pitches.— Joey Pollizze (@joeypollizze) July 30, 2022
Known pottymouth Lance Lynn, caught in the act:
Lance Lynn, FU Fastball, literally. pic.twitter.com/R3SA5v6eYT— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 30, 2022
Comeback starts now, LFG!
Abreu caught the ball LFG pic.twitter.com/mPUi766Nwj— Yoan’s Yellow Gloves (@LaloCWS16) July 30, 2022
Started with the DJ, but the broadcast has officially gone off the rails with Dylan Cease’s honey.
White Sox baseball without context pic.twitter.com/lq83DFyZWR— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 30, 2022
What is Stoney doing? getting into Reese McGuire territory with that honey— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 30, 2022
Steve sticking his fingers in a jar of honey makes me super uncomfortable.— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) July 30, 2022
Who had “@stevestone dips his finger in @jasonbenetti’s honey” on their bingo card for tonight? pic.twitter.com/lxyX9ENjqW— La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) July 30, 2022
Still better than the on-field product most nights
Jason and Steve trying their hardest to keep viewers entertained— ✨ (@Sox_Nick) July 30, 2022
Because the guys on the field aren’t doing jack s**t
Steve and Jason haven’t discussed anything baseball related in like an hour.— Steve O'Brien (@steveowhitesox) July 30, 2022
We’re number one! We’re number one!
Aaron Judge now has 40 HR’s. The #WhiteSox starting 9 tonight have 44.— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2022
#ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/dY9F0XNiO9— Ian Stone (@LuisRobert22MVP) July 30, 2022
On a positive note:
The White Sox just have to tough it out against Oakland, and then the easy part of the schedule starts.— Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) July 30, 2022
Blame it on the wave.
Embarrassing team, embarrassing fan base— Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) July 30, 2022
Home runs ARE good (for some teams).
is that good https://t.co/jh5vOIML2W— Bill (@Bill_TPA) July 30, 2022
You will always be remembered, La Pantera.
Jose swinging at every pitch this week is a touching tribute to Luis Robert.— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) July 30, 2022
Finally, the big guns on this team carrying their weight
BIG DOG JOSH HARRISON— Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) July 30, 2022
they call him josh barrelson— Ride Enjoyer (@adderalljoints) July 30, 2022
Things are going great.
Tim Anderson will be suspended for multiple games for bumping the home plate umpire. Can't do that— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 30, 2022
Don’t tempt me with a good time.
Get ready for Leury at SS for a few games.— Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) July 30, 2022
Tony tossed, and you’re saying they have a chance?
This is the way. https://t.co/ZsHiUY0B3E— Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) July 30, 2022
“Contact” may be an exaggeration, but technically correct.
The umpire that kicked TA7 out pic.twitter.com/TK1BozgjIp— Chorizy-E (@chorizy) July 30, 2022
Christmas came early in Seattle.
The Reds are getting four players from the Mariners for Castillo, per source: Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022
Big, if true!
My sources say the White Sox are heavily in on being the most boring mired in mediocrity team in sports. https://t.co/pbwkri36GM— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) July 30, 2022
The Wave strikes again.
Twice in one game. Wow. https://t.co/IiofH2gljc— Jay Zawaski (@jayzawaski) July 30, 2022
Goodnight, folks
#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/P1Nz9DS7RQ— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) July 30, 2022
See you tomorrow.
I just said "I'm done" for the 28th time this season.— Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) July 30, 2022
