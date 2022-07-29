 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Et Tu, Athletics?

By Adrian Serrano
Death by White Sox
The 2022 White Sox, in one photo.

They did, and he is.

Defense against this A’s lineup is optional, but still.

Never go back to the old AJ Pollock, please.

Bad defense giveth, and bad defense taketh away.

Opponents hitting home runs in Chicago?

Word play!

Let’s just leave this to the professionals, Jacki.

2022/2023 White Sox:

Many people are saying this.

In the White Sox defense, he IS right-handed ...

Known pottymouth Lance Lynn, caught in the act:

Comeback starts now, LFG!

Started with the DJ, but the broadcast has officially gone off the rails with Dylan Cease’s honey.

Still better than the on-field product most nights

We’re number one! We’re number one!

On a positive note:

Blame it on the wave.

Home runs ARE good (for some teams).

You will always be remembered, La Pantera.

Finally, the big guns on this team carrying their weight

Things are going great.

Don’t tempt me with a good time.

Tony tossed, and you’re saying they have a chance?

“Contact” may be an exaggeration, but technically correct.

Christmas came early in Seattle.

Big, if true!

The Wave strikes again.

Goodnight, folks

See you tomorrow.

