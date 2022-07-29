Bird App Recap: Et Tu, Athletics?

They did, and he is.

Apparently on the Oakland broadcast, they called Lance Lynn a “pottymouth.” — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) July 30, 2022

Defense against this A’s lineup is optional, but still.

Jimenez - Pollock - Sheets in the outfield….



— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 30, 2022

Never go back to the old AJ Pollock, please.

I love this AJ Pollock — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) July 30, 2022

Bad defense giveth, and bad defense taketh away.

Sox have a 1 run lead after the first inning



Sox gloves: "I can change that" — Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) July 30, 2022

I love you man but Jesus Christ catch that ball — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) July 30, 2022

Opponents hitting home runs in Chicago?

Word play!

Glance Lynn because he doesn’t fully look like himself. — Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) July 30, 2022

Let’s just leave this to the professionals, Jacki.

No. — White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) July 30, 2022

5 pitch inning for the White Sox offense — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 30, 2022

2022/2023 White Sox:

2023 White Sox slogan just dropped. https://t.co/uJGC9fNhhg — Larry (@ihave5broats) July 30, 2022

Many people are saying this.

Its not fair being a white sox fan — Sam (@massaro_sam) July 30, 2022

In the White Sox defense, he IS right-handed ...

James Kaprielian through 3 innings: 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. He's at 36 pitches. — Joey Pollizze (@joeypollizze) July 30, 2022

Known pottymouth Lance Lynn, caught in the act:

Comeback starts now, LFG!

Abreu caught the ball LFG pic.twitter.com/mPUi766Nwj — Yoan’s Yellow Gloves (@LaloCWS16) July 30, 2022

Started with the DJ, but the broadcast has officially gone off the rails with Dylan Cease’s honey.

White Sox baseball without context pic.twitter.com/lq83DFyZWR — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 30, 2022

What is Stoney doing? getting into Reese McGuire territory with that honey — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 30, 2022

Steve sticking his fingers in a jar of honey makes me super uncomfortable. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) July 30, 2022

Who had “@stevestone dips his finger in @jasonbenetti’s honey” on their bingo card for tonight? pic.twitter.com/lxyX9ENjqW — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) July 30, 2022

Still better than the on-field product most nights

Jason and Steve trying their hardest to keep viewers entertained



Because the guys on the field aren’t doing jack s**t — ✨ (@Sox_Nick) July 30, 2022

Steve and Jason haven’t discussed anything baseball related in like an hour. — Steve O'Brien (@steveowhitesox) July 30, 2022

We’re number one! We’re number one!

Aaron Judge now has 40 HR’s. The #WhiteSox starting 9 tonight have 44. — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2022

On a positive note:

The White Sox just have to tough it out against Oakland, and then the easy part of the schedule starts. — Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) July 30, 2022

Blame it on the wave.

Embarrassing team, embarrassing fan base — Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) July 30, 2022

Home runs ARE good (for some teams).

You will always be remembered, La Pantera.

Jose swinging at every pitch this week is a touching tribute to Luis Robert. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) July 30, 2022

Finally, the big guns on this team carrying their weight

BIG DOG JOSH HARRISON — Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) July 30, 2022

they call him josh barrelson — Ride Enjoyer (@adderalljoints) July 30, 2022

Things are going great.

Tim Anderson will be suspended for multiple games for bumping the home plate umpire. Can't do that — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 30, 2022

Don’t tempt me with a good time.

Get ready for Leury at SS for a few games. — Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) July 30, 2022

Tony tossed, and you’re saying they have a chance?

This is the way. https://t.co/ZsHiUY0B3E — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) July 30, 2022

“Contact” may be an exaggeration, but technically correct.

The umpire that kicked TA7 out pic.twitter.com/TK1BozgjIp — Chorizy-E (@chorizy) July 30, 2022

Christmas came early in Seattle.

The Reds are getting four players from the Mariners for Castillo, per source: Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

Big, if true!

My sources say the White Sox are heavily in on being the most boring mired in mediocrity team in sports. https://t.co/pbwkri36GM — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) July 30, 2022

The Wave strikes again.

Twice in one game. Wow. https://t.co/IiofH2gljc — Jay Zawaski (@jayzawaski) July 30, 2022

Goodnight, folks

See you tomorrow.