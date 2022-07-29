Six Pack of Stats: A’s 7, White Sox 3

The Oakland A’s defeated the Chicago White Sox, 7-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The A’s move to 39-63, 27 1⁄ 2 games behind the first-place Astros in the AL West. The White Sox drop to 49-50, 3 1⁄ 2 games behind the Twins for first in the AL Central.

The Starters

James Kaprielian started for the A’s, going six innings and giving up an earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out four.

Kaprielian used a five-pitch arsenal in his 85-pitch outing. He used his 4-seamer 37 times, generating nine called strikes and four whiffs for a 35% CSW rate. Kaprielian’s changeup was his only pitch to lose spin, vertical break and horizontal break, while his slider was his only pitch to lose velocity.

Here’s Kaprielian’s breakdown:

Lance Lynn took the mound for the White Sox. Lynn went 5 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits (three home runs) while striking out eight.

Lynn used a six-pitch arsenal in his 104-pitch start. He used his 4-seamer 50 times. Lynn gained spin on his entire arsenal and velocity on four of his six pitches.

Lynn’s start looked like this:

Pressure Play

With runners on the corners and nobody out in the top of the second, A’s designated hitter Stephen Piscotty homered to put Oakland ahead, 3-1.

The home run had a 1.97 LI.

Pressure Cooker

White Sox catcher Reese McGuire had a 1.05 pLI on the night. Under that pressure, McGuire went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Top Play

Piscotty’s homer added .176 WPA for the A’s.

Top Performer

Kaprielian added a game-high .200 WPA for the A’s in his six innings of work.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: White Sox first baseman José Abreu hit a 70.7 mph, .150 xBA RBI single to right field in the bottom of the first.



Toughest out: White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez barreled a .760 xBA line out in the bottom of the second, one of nine total barrels in the game.

Hardest hit: A’s first baseman Seth Brown hit his first of two home runs 112.2 mph into right field.

Weakest contact: Abreu hit a 56.1 mph ground out in the bottom of the sixth.

Longest hit: Piscotty’s three-run blast went 413 feet.

Magic Number: 7

With tonight’s loss, the White Sox are now seven games under .500 in home games. Chicago has a 28-22 road record.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLId measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

