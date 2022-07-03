White Sox Reacts Survey Results: Again, it’s time for Tony to go!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans and fans across the country.

We asked again, you answered again. Hey White Sox front office, although all of you were under the microscope this time, take a look.

South Side Sox readers were given a truly impossible choice: Eliminate just one of the brain trust triumvirate for the White Sox: owner Jerry Reinsdorf, general manager Rick Hahn, or manager Tony La Russa. (We discussed this question, with a twist, on our most recent SSS podcast.)

The old-new Sunshine Boys got the wrath of readers:

Unlike our discussion in the podcast, Hahn escaped largely unscathed, when in reality he is most responsible for putting this mess into place — and keeping it there, with extremely poor execution of his duties in both 2021 and 2022 so far.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.