Today in White Sox History: July 3

1922
White Sox pitcher Ted Blankenship made his big-league debut in a big way. Blankenship relieved starter Ferdie Schupp in the second inning of a game against Detroit, then pitched the next 12 innings before losing the game in the 14th, 7-6. The game took place at Comiskey Park and was the opener of a doubleheader. The Sox won the second game, 4-3.
1976
It was the first morning start for a game in the history of Comiskey Park, as the White Sox hosted Texas with the first pitch delivered at 10:30 a.m. The Sox didn’t care much for the novelty, as they lost, 3-0, to Nellie Briles, getting only three hits.
The White Sox would play another morning game the following season, in connection with McDonalds Egg McMuffin sandwiches, and hammer Cleveland, 18-2.
1993
Former White Sox announcer and Hall of Fame pitcher Don Drysdale was found dead in his hotel room in Montreal, due to a heart condition. Drysdale, then a Dodgers announcer, worked for the White Sox mostly on television from 1982-87. His broadcast partner, Ken Harrelson, broke down on air while making the announcement during a 9-6 White Sox loss to the Orioles at Comiskey Park that evening.
2012
Chris Sale earned his 10th win of the season as the White Sox ran out to a 19-0 lead and ended up crushing Texas, 19-2. An Ian Kinsler error at second base helped propel Chicago to a nine-run fifth inning (seven unearned), capped by an A.J. Pierzynski three-run blast. Roy Oswalt started for the Rangers and surrendered 11 runs (nine earned) in 4 2⁄3 innings, for a game score of 1. Pierzynski, Alex Rios, Kevin Youkilis, and Alexei Ramírez all collected three hits apiece in the game.
