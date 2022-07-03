Today in White Sox History: July 3

1922

White Sox pitcher Ted Blankenship made his big-league debut in a big way. Blankenship relieved starter Ferdie Schupp in the second inning of a game against Detroit, then pitched the next 12 innings before losing the game in the 14th, 7-6. The game took place at Comiskey Park and was the opener of a doubleheader. The Sox won the second game, 4-3.

1976

It was the first morning start for a game in the history of Comiskey Park, as the White Sox hosted Texas with the first pitch delivered at 10:30 a.m. The Sox didn’t care much for the novelty, as they lost, 3-0, to Nellie Briles, getting only three hits.

The White Sox would play another morning game the following season, in connection with McDonalds Egg McMuffin sandwiches, and hammer Cleveland, 18-2.

1993

Former White Sox announcer and Hall of Fame pitcher Don Drysdale was found dead in his hotel room in Montreal, due to a heart condition. Drysdale, then a Dodgers announcer, worked for the White Sox mostly on television from 1982-87. His broadcast partner, Ken Harrelson, broke down on air while making the announcement during a 9-6 White Sox loss to the Orioles at Comiskey Park that evening.

