White Sox Minor League Update: July 3, 2022

It was John Parke Day, and his start covered a normal number of innings, though it was just five it was much better than normal. He only allowed three runs, including a two-run homer.

The big news though, was another homer: Eloy Jiménez’s!

Back to the game, sorry, too excited that Eloy hit a homer. There was a lot of game in this, because it went to extras. Carlos Pérez had the bigger homer in the 12th, a walk-off to win the game. Jiménez and Pérez went a combined 2-for-9, but they had the two most important hits.

'LOS IS MORE!



Carlos Pérez with his 2nd walk-off HR of the series! pic.twitter.com/H735ChV3EY — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 4, 2022

Good on the Barons to make this a game after their starter, Kaleb Roper, did not get out of the first inning while allowing five runs. Birmingham even had a lead after the fourth inning, but could not keep it. Trey Jeans came in and settled things down for two innings along with Brian Glowicki, for an inning at least. He, Félix Paulino, and Edgar Navarro gave up that lead — and this time, the offense did not come back.

The offense did not have the base-runners to make a full comeback, with just eight hits and three walks on top of that. They did put the ball in play a decent amount, with just five strikeouts on the books, but there weren’t enough guys to drive in. José Rodríguez had another good game with two hits — both singles, so that power is still not coming around. Raudy Reed had the better at-bats with two homers on the day, one in the first and another in the fourth. He added a third hit to his name, for a team high.

The opener for the Dash started yesterday and was finished up today after rain stopped play yesterday. It worked out in their favor, because W-S took the lead and ended up winning. It was a productive day for both offenses but for the Dash, it was really the up to four batters in the lineup: Duke Ellis, Tyler Osik, Bryan Ramos, and Ben Norman had three hits apiece. In other words, 12 of the 14 hits in just four batters. Norman had the best day, with two homers, his first two in Single-A. Ellis used two of his hits to steal a couple of bags, giving him 32 on the year. His third hit was a triple; surprisingly, he only has two of those.

Drew Dalquist started the game yesterday and didn’t do well, with four runs allowed over seven hits. He got burned by a couple of homers, too. The pen on day two did not start strong, with Wilber Perez and Cooper Bradford allowing three runs, but Vince Vannelle righted the ship. He threw two shutout innings to lead into Skylar Arias, who got his first save of the year.

The nightcap didn’t go so well. The fielding was bad, with three errors in just seven innings. The lineup only came away with two hits. Colson Montgomery had one, to extend his on-base streak, and Brandon Bossard had the other. The pitching wasn’t great, either. Garret Schoenle had bad command, and a homer led to three runs on the board. Luis Moncada replaced him and was better (no walks and six strikeouts) but still, three runs allowed.

Kohl Simas is back! However, he did just go one inning, no reports so far on if he had an injury, but more likely he’s on an innings limit after coming from the IL. Simas saw three batters and retired them all, two via strikeout. It took two more innings to get the real starter of the game, Jesus Valles. He went the last five innings of the win and was very effective —only one run against five Ks, lowering his ERA to 2.65 on the year.

The offense was just enough, with Wilfred Veras hitting another homer to start the game. It was his 11th of the year, and a two-run shot. Colby Smelley led the team in hits, again, with a 3-for-4 game. Benyamín Bailey was right there with two hits in his effort to get back over the Mendoza Line.

