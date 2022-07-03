Gamethread: White Sox at Giants

The month of June was not kind to Lucas Giolito. In his five June starts, the big righthander had a record of 1-2, swooning his way to a hefty 7.76 ERA/1.78 WHIP.

It was hard to watch, honestly.

But it’s a new month, so Giolito will try and bounce back as the Chicago White Sox are in California, closing out their West Coast swing and taking on their third-place brethren San Francisco Giants. After winning the first two games of the series, a win today could bring the 37-39 South Siders within one game on their perpetual quest to reach the .500 mark.

Today’s Sunday lineup, while not without a touch of its trademarked wackiness, isn’t so bad. That guy who got the Leury García tattoo last season might be happy, at least. (The rest of us are just hoping not too many balls get hit into left field.)

Most often a relief pitcher, Giants right-hander John Brebbia will make his second official start of the season.

And maybe — just maybe — we’ll get to see an old friend.

The #SFGiants made the following additional roster moves prior to today’s game:



• IF/C Yermín Mercedes recalled from Triple-A Sacramento

• IF/OF Thairo Estrada placed on the IL — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 3, 2022

Things get underway at 3:05 pm CT. The game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Chicago, or you can listen to the call on ESPN 1000 AM. I’m cinched up and hunkered down and will see you all again later today for the game recap. (That is, if I haven’t overdosed on my holiday menu of hot dogs and Dr Pepper.)