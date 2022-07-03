Bird App Recap: White Sox 11, Giants 4

Happy Sunday, folks! The White Sox might pull off a sweep today in the Bay, so let’s see how Tony La Russa sets up the White Sox roster again the Giants.

It might be time to put Jake Burger’s face on a milk carton. https://t.co/iCuiGwmvuq — BZ (@SoxInsane) July 3, 2022

We also have an old friend alert.

The Giants just recalled Yermín Mercedes from Triple-A Sacramento, so the #WhiteSox will have an old friend in town for the series finale. — Sonja Chen 陈星雅 (@SonjaMChen) July 3, 2022

And a few familiar faces out in full force.

Good morning, #WhiteSox fans. Can they get it done today? pic.twitter.com/h6DOILSZL7 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 3, 2022

The first inning starts off with a bang.

My goodness, the sound of that Anderson double was CRISP — Rick C (@SportsByRick) July 3, 2022

Giolito striking out the side is what I needed ‍ — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) July 3, 2022

Lucas Giolito is doing great work through two.

That’s 6 K’s for Giolito, he’s pitching mad. — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) July 3, 2022

For Giants fans, the defense today has been less than ideal.

ERROR OFFENSE! — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 3, 2022

A Luis Robert base hit gives the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.

Roberts’ first hit of the series came at a good time. — summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) July 3, 2022

Luis Robert brings 'em home pic.twitter.com/B0phwpXR2b — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 3, 2022

Giolito stays dominant with seven strikeouts in three innings. Here is Janice with the best analysis.

Giolito’s thang* is thangin’**



*changeup

**very good — janice (@scuriiosa) July 3, 2022

As long as Gio is in control, let’s check out what’s happening on the farm.

The streak has reached 40 with this double in the first inning of game 2 for Colson Montgomery. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/521KZgDHUK — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 3, 2022

Leury García smokes the ball for a double in the fourth.

Leury García OWNS the Giants — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) July 3, 2022

Seby Zavala knocks Leury García in to make it 3-0, Sox.

I didn’t expect Seby to be this good when we called him up, but I’m not complaining — Ryan (Fire TLR) (@rdolgach2) July 3, 2022

SSS’s own Super Joe Resis won Sox Math yesterday and had his video featured!

THAT’S MY BEST FRIEND @JResis — Ashley Sanders (@Ashley22Sanders) July 3, 2022

Yoán Moncada made one of the best catches I’ve seen this season to get the second out.

Looking directly into the sun battling the wind coming from the bay. Great job by Moncada. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 3, 2022

The bases are loaded and the Giants pull their 6´11´´ starter whose name sounds like jelly. I can’t resist sharing the best Destiny’s Child reference.

The White Sox where ready for that Hjelle. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) July 3, 2022

As a reminder, the bases are loaded. Gavin Sheets knocks three in on a beautiful double.

Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia are producing at the plate in this game. pic.twitter.com/qvQwmJkpfg — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) July 3, 2022

There was an issue with not knowing the count, and it had to go to review.

"This will be a crew chief review. To check the count."



"Booooooo." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 3, 2022

The White Sox give up a run in the sixth inning, as Gio gets up to 89 pitches.

Sox no longer back — john (@infIationexpert) July 3, 2022

But Josh Harrison saves Joc Pederson from gaining any extra bases with a lovely catch.

What a play by Harrison! — Kyle Hall (@KHallNation) July 3, 2022

Seby knocks Leury in during the eighth inning, showing how great the ninth-spot production has been this series, and it’s 7-1, Good Guys.

Seby the hitter. Best catcher on the team. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 3, 2022

Andrew Vaughn doubles, scoring two to put the White Sox up, 9-1, in the eighth.

Some fans are hoping a familiar face comes in soon.

WE WANT YERMIN

WE WANT YERMIN https://t.co/YhiewQ2nUW — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) July 3, 2022

Before I could finish typing, another run comes in, from José Abreu’s ground out.

Anderson scores on a groundout.

Sox 10, Giants 1. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 3, 2022

Many people are asking this today.

White Sox good? — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) July 3, 2022

Ope, just going to let everyone know that pinch-hitter Adam Haseley also drove in a run, to make it 11-1.

Who are these guys and what have they done with the 2022 #WhiteSox?!? — Michael Shure (@shure_michael) July 3, 2022

Friends, this was needed.

You know this is a great summary of the game so far.

Yermin Mercedes is in the game at catcher.

Austin Wynns goes from catcher to pitcher.

Leury Garcia leads off with his third hit of the game.

And we're in Crazytown in the 9th with the White Sox up 11-1. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 3, 2022

In the ninth, Yermín Mercedes gets a double to right-center. (It’s 13-1 White Sox, so Alexis is safe.)

Cheering for the White Sox + YERMIN of course — Alexis⚾️ (@atwater_a22) July 3, 2022

Yermín crosses the plate, and Mike Yastrzemski hits an RBI double followed by another RBI double by Darin Ruf to make it 13-4. La Russa yanks Vince Velasquez off of the mound.

If we lose this game… — Laura (@lakemiwsox) July 3, 2022

But hey, they didn’t! That’s a White Sox win and a White Sox SWEEP!