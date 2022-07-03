 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: White Sox 11, Giants 4

Bring out your brooms!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@zombie_jacki

Happy Sunday, folks! The White Sox might pull off a sweep today in the Bay, so let’s see how Tony La Russa sets up the White Sox roster again the Giants.

We also have an old friend alert.

And a few familiar faces out in full force.

The first inning starts off with a bang.

Lucas Giolito is doing great work through two.

For Giants fans, the defense today has been less than ideal.

A Luis Robert base hit gives the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.

Giolito stays dominant with seven strikeouts in three innings. Here is Janice with the best analysis.

As long as Gio is in control, let’s check out what’s happening on the farm.

Leury García smokes the ball for a double in the fourth.

Seby Zavala knocks Leury García in to make it 3-0, Sox.

SSS’s own Super Joe Resis won Sox Math yesterday and had his video featured!

Yoán Moncada made one of the best catches I’ve seen this season to get the second out.

The bases are loaded and the Giants pull their 6´11´´ starter whose name sounds like jelly. I can’t resist sharing the best Destiny’s Child reference.

As a reminder, the bases are loaded. Gavin Sheets knocks three in on a beautiful double.

There was an issue with not knowing the count, and it had to go to review.

The White Sox give up a run in the sixth inning, as Gio gets up to 89 pitches.

But Josh Harrison saves Joc Pederson from gaining any extra bases with a lovely catch.

Seby knocks Leury in during the eighth inning, showing how great the ninth-spot production has been this series, and it’s 7-1, Good Guys.

Andrew Vaughn doubles, scoring two to put the White Sox up, 9-1, in the eighth.

Some fans are hoping a familiar face comes in soon.

Before I could finish typing, another run comes in, from José Abreu’s ground out.

Many people are asking this today.

Ope, just going to let everyone know that pinch-hitter Adam Haseley also drove in a run, to make it 11-1.

Friends, this was needed.

You know this is a great summary of the game so far.

In the ninth, Yermín Mercedes gets a double to right-center. (It’s 13-1 White Sox, so Alexis is safe.)

Yermín crosses the plate, and Mike Yastrzemski hits an RBI double followed by another RBI double by Darin Ruf to make it 13-4. La Russa yanks Vince Velasquez off of the mound.

But hey, they didn’t! That’s a White Sox win and a White Sox SWEEP!

